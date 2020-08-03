Fishing has been exceptional for quite awhile, and it should continue.
Steve Bent said he has been having one of his busiest seasons running his charter boat Free Spirit from his dock on Amherst Avenue in Margate.
On Saturday, he took a crew offshore and went 3 for 4 on yellowfin tuna. Inshore, along the 20-fathom line, slowed a little, so he went the extra miles.
He said Monday he expects the great fishing to “be all right” after Tropical Storm Isaias that is forecast to pay us a visit.
He also said the water temps have been fluctuating. He said it dropped 12 degrees, from 80 to 68, over one short stretch.
He said if we get a big swell from this storm, it could mess up the ocean summer flounder fishing for awhile.
He wrapped up by saying some mahi have arrived, but he has not yet seen any skipjacks.
Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle and Dan Ponzio Sr. of the War Dance 2 charter boat, both Atlantic City enterprises, went out on a rockpile in Absecon Inlet on Monday morning to produce one of the videos that Noel posts daily on his shop's Facebook account.
Ponz said high-speed trolling 30 to 35 miles out has resulted in some wahoo.
They took turns taking videos of each other and talking some fishing with a great outdoor backdrop.
They mentioned Spanish mackerel, tautog, black sea bass, triggerfish, kingfish and summer flounder. We can catch one tog at 15 inches. That started Aug. 1 and continues through Nov. 15.
That video wrapped up with Noel saying they were having tuna for lunch.
The White Marlin Open, based in Ocean City, Maryland, launched Monday. The numbers associated with this 47th renewal are amazing.
Sasha Mostko provided the information.
The fleet of 433 boats is competing for an estimated $6.7 million in prize money.
Mostko said 43 captains and crews sailed opening day. And, yes, Michael Jordan’s Catch 23, an 80-foot Viking is entered.
There is no public access to the weigh-ins at Harbour Island. And the tournament has been extended by two days to Sunday because of the storm.
The Ocean City closer to home here in South Jersey is the location for the next big-game tournament. It is the Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club’s Offshore Open. It got a name change in its 40th year. It was known recently as the Ocean City Overnight Billfish.
Tournament chairman Todd Eachus said captains can opt for one overnight or two day trips. The contest dates are Aug. 9-16 with the captain’s meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 9 outdoors at the Ocean City Yacht Club. The entry fee is $850.
Contact Eachus at 610-633-3567 for details.
The statewide Jersey Coast Anglers Association Heavy Hitters fluke contest is scheduled for Aug. 7-9. It carries a total purse of $10,000 based on 250 entries. The prizes will be awarded for the first through fifth heaviest three fish, first for the heaviest fish and first for the heaviest sea bass.
The South Jersey weigh stations are Creekside Outfitters, Waretown; Fisherman’s Headquarters, Ship Bottom; Great Bay Marina, Little Egg Harbor Township; One-Stop, Atlantic City; Fin-Atics, Ocean City; Jim’s Bait and Tackle, Cape May.
Go to JCAA.org for details and entry forms.
