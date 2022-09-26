Derby days arrive for Atlantic County surf fishers: Shep on Fishing

Summer flounder season finishes and fall fishing follows.

And the Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby has launched.

The wide variety of fish residing in South Jersey continues to be an outstanding feature of early autumn in the surf, inlets, back bays and inshore waters.

Tuesday is the final day of the summer flounder season, but there are plenty of other species to seek as we head toward October.

The water temps dropped a degree or three. According to The Press of A.C.'s excellent weather page, we see some 70s and even into 60s.

Striped bass, bluefish, weakfish, tautog and kingfish are some of the popular targets. They all have been reported frequently in South Jersey and statewide waters.

There have been a lot of spot in the surf. Croaker have made an appearance. Sheepshead are active. Blowfish are biting in some of the bays.

When weather and conditions allow, mahi, bonito, Spanish mackerel and false albacore (little tunny) are located often by trolling inshore. Cobia have been reported and recorded.

And then as an “oh-by-the-way,” Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City added that barracuda were reported.

So there is life after summer flounder. And black sea bass reopens on Oct. 7.

Andy Grossman said Monday from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that bluefish from 12 to 14 inches are “all over” the beach there. He also tossed in a 25-inch summer flounder caught Saturday by one of his fishers in the back bay despite the wind.

We need to keep a wary watch on which way Hurricane Ian is going.

Derby days

The Atlantic County/Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby that started Monday runs through Dec. 4.

The popular fall classic offers $500 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third in the striped bass division; and $300 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third in bluefish, tautog and kingfish.

Register at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon, Tight Lines Bait and Tackle in Somers Point, and Point Tackle in Somers Point.

Contestants with a derby badge and dash card can apply for a four-wheel drive beach access permit at Ventnor City Hall and at the Margate Police Department. For Atlantic City, go the ACNJ.gov/forms, scroll down to City Engineer Office and click on Boardwalk Vehicle Permit.

Brigantine requires full season four-wheel drive permits, and Longport does not allow vehicles on the beach.

Fishing can be from the beaches, piers, bridges and banks of waters surrounding Absecon and Brigantine islands from Brigantine to the Longport side of the Ocean City toll bridge that are legally accessible to all anglers.

The Riptide Fall Surf Fishing Derby is also underway in Brigantine. On Oct.8. yhe 68th Long Beach Island Fall Surf Fishing Classic will join the action. Details to come on that one.