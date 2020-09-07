The weather got great, and the great fishing continued.
Captains, crews and fishers no doubt enjoyed the work on Labor Day weekend, along with busy tackle shop and marina operators.
Plenty and variety are appropriate descriptions for what’s happening in late summer as we head toward fall in two weeks.
There probably were more than a few freshly caught fish dinners to wrap up the holiday weekend.
Summer flounder continued to be a main item on menus. Keepers are hanging in there in back bays, inlets, surf and inshore lumps and shoals.
Robin Scott at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate and Debbie Mooers at Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood are distanced, but their reports sounded very similar.
Both emphasized that keeper summer founder are still plentiful in the back bays, and they are also out in the reefs and shoals.
Robin said Monday summer flounder fishing is “on fire” and that crabbing has never been better.
Debbie said they had 5-pound and 4-pound, 10-ounce summer flounder weighed Sunday.
Robin said tautog are strong and sea robin big. She also said sand crab, aka sand fleas, are a prime bait.
Debbie added croaker, black sea bass and puppy drum to the lineup. She also said sheepshead are “driving them crazy” on the fishing pier there ... meaning in this instance they have been difficult to catch.
Donna Vanzant reported from North Point Marina in Brigantine that a recent highlight was 7-year-old Joe Lisa catching a 2-pound summer flounder.
And she said her son Thomas hauled up a 7-pounder out in the ocean.
Donna also reported mahi are gathering around the inshore pots and sea robin are being caught from the docks on the north end of Brigantine.
A report from Chestnut Neck Boat Yard in Port Republic also described mahi hanging around the pots. A few weakfish have been caught in the Mullica River, along with a lot of white perch. Kingfish and blowfish have been taken in that Great Bay area.
The Ventnor Fishing Pier has attracted good-size spot, some kingfish and the first pompano of season there. Pier master Dan Zamieto said Monday he saw one of the biggest kingfish he’s seen “in a long time.” It was a fat silver king he did not measure.
Dan also said it was busy this weekend.
“It’s all good!” he said.
Show time
The Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show opens Thursday and continues to Sunday at the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The cost is $15 for adults and free for children under 12.
The Advanced Fishing Surf Fishing Tournament covering Cape May and Atlantic counties starts Saturday and continues to Dec. 5. Enter for $40 at advancedfishingsurftournament.com or in person at Seven-Mile Deli in Avalon.
The badges for the Pat Erdman Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby are available now for the $25 entry fee at participating Atlantic County bait and tackle shops and marinas. The tournament opens Sept. 21.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.