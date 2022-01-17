Cold snap has cooled off South Jersey fishing, but white perch still out there

It is not quite the winter blues in the South Jersey fishing season, but it’s safe to say fewer fishers are getting out there in these chilly, windy conditions.

Reports have surfaced about good white perch action in some of the area’s rivers and streams when this wintry weather allows.

They originate over a wide range from one side of South Jersey in the Long Beach Island area to the Maurice River environs of Cumberland County, and they describe white perch biting when the weather eases up.

Bloodworm and grass shrimp are two popular baits while using small hooks.

Dan Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing said Monday a custom-made rig called Cranky Creek is a hot white perch item.

White perch pros also use small jigs with plastic tails.

Some of the stretches of water where white perch lurk when conditions are right include the Toms River, Mullica River, Oyster Creek, Great Egg Harbor River, South River, Tuckahoe River, Maurice River and Back Creek. That covers Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Cumberland counties.