Cold snap has cooled off South Jersey fishing, but white perch still out there
SHEP ON FISHING

It is not quite the winter blues in the South Jersey fishing season, but it’s safe to say fewer fishers are getting out there in these chilly, windy conditions.

Reports have surfaced about good white perch action in some of the area’s rivers and streams when this wintry weather allows.

They originate over a wide range from one side of South Jersey in the Long Beach Island area to the Maurice River environs of Cumberland County, and they describe white perch biting when the weather eases up.

Bloodworm and grass shrimp are two popular baits while using small hooks.

Dan Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing said Monday a custom-made rig called Cranky Creek is a hot white perch item.

White perch pros also use small jigs with plastic tails.

Some of the stretches of water where white perch lurk when conditions are right include the Toms River, Mullica River, Oyster Creek, Great Egg Harbor River, South River, Tuckahoe River, Maurice River and Back Creek. That covers Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Cumberland counties.

Mid-river Mullica off Lower Bank and Green Bank and from the river bank down Hay Road have been mentioned. In the Great Egg environs, Jeffers Landing has been nominated.

But just to be clear, those reports came a day or two or even a few days back.

Meeting matters

The winter meetings of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission are scheduled for next week, Jan. 25 to 27.

It is a webinar session that has some important sections on the agenda, including species board discussions concerning summer flounder, black sea bass, tautog and striped bass, all of which are favorites of locals and all fishers.

Also important are the deadline dates for public comment.

Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 18). The email address is comments@asmfc.org Go to the asmfc.org for details on public comment and joining webinar sessions on species and issues.

The tautog board is scheduled for 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. The summer flounder, black sea bass and scup board is set for 2:45-4:15 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Boat shows

Looking a little farther out to get these on calendars, the boat show season is on the horizon.

The big-time and popular Atlantic City Powerboat Show hauls into Atlantic City Convention Center from March 2-6.

It lists some youth fun and educational events in addition to the usual array of boats and equipment, plus the well-attended fishing seminars.

The Greater Philadelphia Boat Show is the following week, March 11-13 at the Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing.

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Michael Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

