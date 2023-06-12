Fishing in and around South Jersey has been super so far this spring.

When the wind isn’t blowing big time, the variety is very impressive. Striped bass gave way to summer flounder as a headliner, and weakfish and bluefish joined the coveted grand slam.

Kingfish and spot are two fan favorites in the surf, and they have arrived. And now we can enjoy an inshore influx of bonito and chub mackerel on the productive lumps and reefs.

Plus, there are reports of mostly yellowfin tuna in the offshore canyons.

Mike O’Neill is captain of the Stray Cat party boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet. He said Monday that bluefish are mixed with bonito and chub mackerel on the troll inshore.

Mike said lures such as cedar plugs and Clark’s Spoons continue the trolling tradition. And, he added, dropping bait on the wrecks can produce some ling and porgy.

Water temps off Great Egg are up to 66 degrees, he said.

Good summer flounder action is hanging around.

The active Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club ran its summer flounder contest Saturday from Whale Creek Marina.

Tournament director Brian Hollinger said Monday they had a great turnout of 52 contestants who did “really good” in the back bays of that area. They had 20 keeper weigh-ins.

Bill Ott was the big winner with the heaviest summer flounder of 4.15 pounds, which took the Calcutta prize, and he had the biggest bluefish, a 2.9-pounder, and took that division Calcutta.

Bob Roman was second with his 3.55-pound flounder, and Joe Krajek was third at 3.74.

Hollinger is a third-generation member of a local fishing family and was out with a crew that racked up seven keepers among a total of 50-plus on his boat.

Morgan Delaney of Whale Creek Marina said “they did great," referring to all the contestants.

Tight Lines Bait and Tackle in Somers Point weighed in and sent in a photo of a 9-pound, 5-ounce summer flounder that Jim Quinn caught Saturday in the back bays off Somers Point. Just another indication that not all sizeable summer flounder have headed offshore.

The Brutus Fluke Tournament is one of the popular contests each summer. The 25th renewal is Saturday.

Tournament organizer Walter Gregory reported it has categories for summer flounder, striped bass and bluefish, plus a junior division. The entry fee is $40. The Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 are combining efforts on the tournament. It benefits local veterans and handicapped children, Gregory noted in a news release.

Go to Brutusboy6665@aol.com for details.

Here’s another indication that summer visitors are on their way.

The latest missive from Jim Hutchinson Sr. of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association described the Hot Tuna with Bob Gerkens as having caught three yellowfin tuna. The heaviest went 39.4 pounds.

And, oh, by the way, Hutchinson wrote that crew also tied into a 348.5-pound thresher shark.