Blowfish and spot latest additions to fine summer mix

Fishing seems to be at a summer peak for variety.
The fan favorite summer flounder continues to enjoy our back-bay, inlet, beach and inshore waters.
Kingfish have reemerged with weakfish, small bluefish, triggerfish, sheepshead, sea robin and now blowfish and spot.
Tuna are turned on at the inshore and offshore grounds with mahi, bonito and Spanish mackerel.
And just to make it even more interesting, we have another report of cobia in the back bay and of a tarpon making a visit.
Quality summer flounder are hanging in there.
Jim Moran called Monday from Moran’s Dockside in Avalon to report a 5.73-pound summer flounder was weighed there by Matt Hochman, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. It was caught Sunday on the Miss Avalon party boat at the Townsends Inlet reef.
The Miss Avalon rolls from the Avalon Sport Fishing Center.
Noel Feliciano weighed a 4.4-pound flounder at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that was caught Sunday by one of his rocks stars off the A.C. Boardwalk in front of the Flagship Resort.
When the local scribe called for some details, that fisher, Anthony Delanzo, of Mays Landing, was down in Rio Grande in Cape May County fishing around the bridge there.
Gene Caffrey, of Ocean City, caught a 7.54-pound summer flounder Sunday night in 7 feet of water in the back bay of Great Egg Inlet.
It measured 28 inches when weighed on a hand scale. It gobbled what he described as meat on a bare hook. The water temperature where he was fishing was 72 degrees.
He said it was the biggest summer flounder he ever caught, topping one he caught a week ago in Ship Channel by 2 ounces.
Offshore and inshore runs for yellowfin and bluefin tuna are producing.
Greg Cudnik on his Fish Heads charters based at his Fishermen’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom reported that he caught an 85-pound yellowfin tuna a couple of days ago.
He said tuna are as close as the 15-mile range and 30 to 60 miles out. Plus, longfin tuna are reported well off in Hudson Canyon.
Greg also reported a first at the tackle shop in Ship Bottom when a local captain hauled in a tarpon. It was harvested spearfishing by Jake Kline, of Barnegat, who runs the Fish Magnet.
Tarpon are rare for here, but they show up on occasion.
Greg also mentioned another visitor from southern climes: cobia in the back bays of Long Beach Island.
Feliciano, Moran and Cudnik all reported significant kingfish catches in the surf and around rockpiles. The kingfish thinned out for a short time but are back biting bloodworm, sand fleas and clam plus Fish Bites artificials.
Flounder focus
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission summer meeting is this week. Summer flounder are on the agenda beginning at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Tune in by going to ASMFC.org.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
