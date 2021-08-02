Blowfish and spot latest additions to fine summer mix

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gene Caffrey, of Ocean City, caught a 7.54-pound summer flounder Sunday night in 7 feet of water in the back bay of Great Egg Inlet.

It measured 28 inches when weighed on a hand scale. It gobbled what he described as meat on a bare hook. The water temperature where he was fishing was 72 degrees.

He said it was the biggest summer flounder he ever caught, topping one he caught a week ago in Ship Channel by 2 ounces.

Offshore and inshore runs for yellowfin and bluefin tuna are producing.

Greg Cudnik on his Fish Heads charters based at his Fishermen’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom reported that he caught an 85-pound yellowfin tuna a couple of days ago.

He said tuna are as close as the 15-mile range and 30 to 60 miles out. Plus, longfin tuna are reported well off in Hudson Canyon.

Greg also reported a first at the tackle shop in Ship Bottom when a local captain hauled in a tarpon. It was harvested spearfishing by Jake Kline, of Barnegat, who runs the Fish Magnet.

Tarpon are rare for here, but they show up on occasion.