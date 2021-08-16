Black sea bass, triggerfish among strong cast of species being caught this month

The variety of species continues to make fishing very interesting in the waters in, around and off South Jersey.
Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat charter boat was “done for the day” and back at the dock in Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Monday afternoon with black sea bass and triggerfish.
The captain said they have caught Spanish mackerel and king mackerel trolling around in the ocean off Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
He said they had 79-degree water Sunday and 77 on Monday.
Bob Cope on the charter boat Full Ahead was headed back in, 1 mile off Cape May, when the local scribe called.
He had a different story.
Cope said they are focused on summer flounder in the ocean and that “fishing is good." They had boat limits on four of his last six trips.
The fish are mainly in the 22- to 24-inch range.
A report from Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association described good fishing for summer flounder around Long Beach Island.
Reel Reaction with captain Brett Taylor had a recent trip with a boat limit to 7 pounds, plus 25 throwbacks.
Catherine Algard at Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood got specific when she reported that many limits of summer flounder were recorded Saturday by fishers working it at Cape May Reef, McCrie Shoals and Reef Site 11.
Numerous other species have been recorded.
Kingfish have returned to go with triggerfish, sheepshead, black sea bass, weakfish, “schoolie” striped bass, tautog, blowfish, bluefish, sea robin and spot in the mix for shore-based and inshore fishers.
Offshore at various times has tuna, white and blue marlin, mahi and tilefish.
That’s quite an inside and outside all-star lineup.
We are at the height of the big-game tournament season in South Jersey.
Brian Logue reported that the Polarizer racked up nine white marlin releases over two days in the Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club Offshore Open.
Logue said that they were also entered in the Cape May Marlin and Tuna Club Ladies Day contest, and five women on board caught their first white marlin.
The popular week-long MidAtlantic launched Monday. It's based at the Canyon Club in Cape May and at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
