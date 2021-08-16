 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black sea bass, triggerfish among strong cast of species being caught this month
0 comments
top story
SHEP ON FISHING

Black sea bass, triggerfish among strong cast of species being caught this month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The variety of species continues to make fishing very interesting in the waters in, around and off South Jersey.

Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat charter boat was “done for the day” and back at the dock in Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Monday afternoon with black sea bass and triggerfish.

The captain said they have caught Spanish mackerel and king mackerel trolling around in the ocean off Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

He said they had 79-degree water Sunday and 77 on Monday.

Bob Cope on the charter boat Full Ahead was headed back in, 1 mile off Cape May, when the local scribe called.

He had a different story.

Cope said they are focused on summer flounder in the ocean and that “fishing is good." They had boat limits on four of his last six trips.

The fish are mainly in the 22- to 24-inch range.

A report from Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association described good fishing for summer flounder around Long Beach Island.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Reel Reaction with captain Brett Taylor had a recent trip with a boat limit to 7 pounds, plus 25 throwbacks.

Catherine Algard at Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood got specific when she reported that many limits of summer flounder were recorded Saturday by fishers working it at Cape May Reef, McCrie Shoals and Reef Site 11.

Numerous other species have been recorded.

Kingfish have returned to go with triggerfish, sheepshead, black sea bass, weakfish, “schoolie” striped bass, tautog, blowfish, bluefish, sea robin and spot in the mix for shore-based and inshore fishers.

Offshore at various times has tuna, white and blue marlin, mahi and tilefish.

That’s quite an inside and outside all-star lineup.

We are at the height of the big-game tournament season in South Jersey.

Brian Logue reported that the Polarizer racked up nine white marlin releases over two days in the Ocean City Marlin and Tuna Club Offshore Open.

Logue said that they were also entered in the Cape May Marlin and Tuna Club Ladies Day contest, and five women on board caught their first white marlin.

The popular week-long MidAtlantic launched Monday. It's based at the Canyon Club in Cape May and at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Michael Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here is the best way to find value on the MLB slate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News