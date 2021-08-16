Black sea bass, triggerfish among strong cast of species being caught this month

The variety of species continues to make fishing very interesting in the waters in, around and off South Jersey.

Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat charter boat was “done for the day” and back at the dock in Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Monday afternoon with black sea bass and triggerfish.

The captain said they have caught Spanish mackerel and king mackerel trolling around in the ocean off Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

He said they had 79-degree water Sunday and 77 on Monday.

Bob Cope on the charter boat Full Ahead was headed back in, 1 mile off Cape May, when the local scribe called.

He had a different story.

Cope said they are focused on summer flounder in the ocean and that “fishing is good." They had boat limits on four of his last six trips.

The fish are mainly in the 22- to 24-inch range.

A report from Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association described good fishing for summer flounder around Long Beach Island.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}