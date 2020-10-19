Black sea bass and tautog fishing has been excellent

Great fall weather brings out the fishers, and fishing is great, too.
Black sea bass and tautog are strong, and so are white perch. Striped bass are plentiful, but the fall run of bigger fish is still off to the north.
The sea bass catches on the reefs and structures continue to be the hot action. It has been almost limits for everyone who goes for them.
“This is the best fishing of the year!”
That’s the way Mike O’Neill, captain of the Stray Cat charter/open boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet, described it after he returned to the dock 90 minutes early with a pile of fish.
He said sea bass and porgy were plentiful, along with triggerfish, bluefish, chub mackerel, little tunny and some weakfish in the mix.
He said the water temp 15 miles off where he was working was 66 degrees and gin clear. They were accompanied by gannets and whales.
He will be running daily with a limit of 12 fishers.
O’Neill used the term “drop and reel,” which could apply to some of the other captains, crews and customers out of other ports.
Down the coast a few miles, Irv Hurd on the party boat Miss Avalon had a similarly enthusiastic report about lots of fish over the weekend.
“Happy days” and “lots of fun” was how he put it.
He said they caught 25 to 30 triggerfish, two or three per person.
In addition to the triggers, they caught black seas bass and quite a variety of other species, including bluefish, blowfish and weakfish.
This is the time of year when the striped bass fans, of which there are legions here in South Jersey, start anticipating the arrival of big schools of bigger fish moving down the coast.
We have a lot of striped bass, and a few are putting on some muscle, but they are still mainly shorter than the 24-inch minimum.
Dave Showell runs his fishing safaris from Absecon Sportsman Center, and this is getting to be prime season for him.
He said his charter Saturday recorded 15-plus striped bass and an abbreviated Sunday sojourn resulted in seven more. Dave said they were mostly in the 19- to 22-inch class, so too short.
He said the king tide Sunday played a role. He was fishing in the Great Bay-Mullica River environs.
He also commented on what a beautiful morning it was Monday.
Classic update
Kingfish continue to highlight the early stages of the 66th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic.
Three were added to the leaderboard recently.
One was a 0.80-pound, 12-inch entry into the Youth Division by 8-year-old Lachlan Pirello caught Sunday with bloodworm at Surf City. His dad, Steve, picked a 0.72-pound, 12-inch king. The Pirellos are from Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and weighed their fish at Surf City Bait and Tackle.
Patrick Gallen put a 1.22-pound kingfish on the board.
Tautog continue to be plentiful and targeted throughout the area.
Noel Feliciano is running an AC Tog Masters contest out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. It is a free contest that starts Friday and continues through Oct. 31. Sign up at One-Stop.
The contest offers cash prizes for the total weight of three heaviest fish certified at One-Stop. Heaviest three tog takes $150, second place earns $100 and third gets $50.
“The tog situation is crazy” for the rocks stars of the Atlantic City jetties and bulkheads, Feliciano said Monday.
Andy Grossman from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine reported he has heard of striped bass inching up to the 30-plus range.
He also said the Brigantine Elks Fall striped bass tournament is on for Nov. 20-22. Sign up at Riptide or at the Elks’ clubhouse.
