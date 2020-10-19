Black sea bass and tautog fishing has been excellent

Great fall weather brings out the fishers, and fishing is great, too.

Black sea bass and tautog are strong, and so are white perch. Striped bass are plentiful, but the fall run of bigger fish is still off to the north.

The sea bass catches on the reefs and structures continue to be the hot action. It has been almost limits for everyone who goes for them.

“This is the best fishing of the year!”

That’s the way Mike O’Neill, captain of the Stray Cat charter/open boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet, described it after he returned to the dock 90 minutes early with a pile of fish.

He said sea bass and porgy were plentiful, along with triggerfish, bluefish, chub mackerel, little tunny and some weakfish in the mix.

He said the water temp 15 miles off where he was working was 66 degrees and gin clear. They were accompanied by gannets and whales.

He will be running daily with a limit of 12 fishers.

O’Neill used the term “drop and reel,” which could apply to some of the other captains, crews and customers out of other ports.