Biggest striper have yet to make their way to South Jersey

Tautog get plenty of attention in all kinds of weather. The rocks stars who perform from the Atlantic City jetties and the denizens of the Barnegat Inlet jetty are hooking them up.

The Tog Masters contest out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City wrapped on Halloween with some quality tautog entered. It was a one-week event that counted the total weight of the heaviest three fish.

Hoa Tran, of Atlantic City, took the $150 top prize with a total weight of 14.5 pounds -- 7.1, 3.76 and 3.7.

Andres Toribio, of Pleasantville, earned $100 for second place with total of 13.2 pounds, one fish that went 4.8 and two at 4.2.

Toriibio said he has been fishing for tog since last summer. He often fishes in the morning, and for the past month ”there have been a lot of big fish."

Feliciano said he had more than 160 fishers sign up. Impressive!

Back-bay fishing for striped bass has been consistently productive.

Dave Showell put three fishers he had out on one of his fishing safaris from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon on fish Sunday after the tide started out and the rain came up.