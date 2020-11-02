Biggest striper have yet to make their way to South Jersey

The rain goes away, and the wind comes on strong.
Fishing reports were still solid through the weekend, and they indicate a few more quality striped bass are moving down the beach while tautog continue to hug the rocks.
After a couple of weeks ruled by kingfish, the 66th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic posted two more striped bass to wrap October.
Jack Mace, of Barnegat, put his third striped bass on the Classic leaderboard when he pulled a 7.92-pound qualifier from the surf using squid for bait at Barnegat Light over the weekend. He certified it at Surf City Bait and Tackle.
Mace registered striped bass that went 8.50 pounds Oct. 13 and 7.56 pounds Oct. 18. He is signed up in the Senior Division.
The other striped bass over the weekend went to Robert Capris Jr., of Harvey Cedars. It weighed 7.98 pounds.
A report from Surf City B&T said striped bass have “not yet turned the corner."
Just above that neighborhood, a report from Betty and Nick’s Bait and Tackle in Seaside Park had the news of a 40-pound striped bass caught in the surf at Island Beach on Monday morning.
That report said gannets were working “tons of bait” just off the beach but that casting was tough in the wind. A few bluefish joined the club there.
Tautog get plenty of attention in all kinds of weather. The rocks stars who perform from the Atlantic City jetties and the denizens of the Barnegat Inlet jetty are hooking them up.
The Tog Masters contest out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City wrapped on Halloween with some quality tautog entered. It was a one-week event that counted the total weight of the heaviest three fish.
Hoa Tran, of Atlantic City, took the $150 top prize with a total weight of 14.5 pounds -- 7.1, 3.76 and 3.7.
Andres Toribio, of Pleasantville, earned $100 for second place with total of 13.2 pounds, one fish that went 4.8 and two at 4.2.
Toriibio said he has been fishing for tog since last summer. He often fishes in the morning, and for the past month ”there have been a lot of big fish."
Feliciano said he had more than 160 fishers sign up. Impressive!
Back-bay fishing for striped bass has been consistently productive.
Dave Showell put three fishers he had out on one of his fishing safaris from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon on fish Sunday after the tide started out and the rain came up.
They all had the one allowable bonus-tag slot fish between 24 and 28 inches, plus a variety of sizes that made for an active trip.
Andy Grossman reported from Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine that one of his jetty fishers picked a 20-pound striper from the south jetty.
And a back-bay boat crew had two keeper striped bass that were silver in color with lice, indicating they moved in from the ocean.
Sounds as though fishing is setting up nicely for a solid fall run.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
