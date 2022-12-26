Better weather to bring better fishing: Shep on FIshing

The weather is set to be considerably less frightful so fishers should have opportunities this week.

Striped bass and tautog are hanging here in South Jersey while black sea bass and porgy are backing them up in the salty waters.

White perch are biting in some of the area’s rivers and streams.

Fishing seems somewhat typical of this time of year as we head toward 2023 in less than a week.

The season was a winner for most striped bass fans, of which there are multitudes here in South Jersey.

Tautog are active around structures, such as rockpiles and bridges, as well as collecting close to inshore wrecks and reefs. Porgy and bluefish often join them.

Black sea bass are more offshore. Partyboats and private boat captains and crews make the sometimes 50- to 60-mile runs for sea bass.

Reports indicate those ocean treks inshore and offshore are paying off with many limits.

Irv Hurd has a busy schedule for the Miss Avalon partyboat heading into New Year’s weekend.

Tuesday’s run will be a 10-hour offshore journey, followed by Wednesday, Friday and Saturday with 8-hour outings leading up to a New Year’s 6-hour striped bass special.

Irv said they all roll at 8 a.m. from Avalon Sport Fishing Center.

John Nigro is the dockmaster/DJ for captain-owner Bob Rush of the new Starfish partyboat headquartered in Sea Isle City.

The Starfish will also sail at 8 a.m. Tuesday, plus they will have a 14-hour offshore black sea bass expedition on the board for Wednesday, leaving at 5 a.m.

They have caught porgy and bluefish in addition to limits of tog on the inshore wrecks.

The popular partyboat out of Brielle, Monmouth County, is running inshore during the week and offshore on weekends.

Sounds similar to what the South Jersey captains described.

Captain Joe Bogan said Monday they are also catching tautog. There is some difference in what they are connecting with on the longer 12-hour journeys on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those efforts result in codfish and ling.

The weekday schedule produces mainly blackfish, aka tautog.

The “big Jamaica” rolls from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays through January, Bogan reported.

Striped bass are the favorite fish for surfcasters, back bay and inshore trollers and live bait drifters.

A brief look back at the results of the 68th Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic that wrapped Dec. 11 provided another insight to some super fishing.

The Classic had 477 surf-fishers sign up. The striped bass catch was 83 legal fish and the tautog haul was 47.

Looking ahead into the new year, the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council has a combined live in-person and on-line meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Atlantic County Public Library in Galloway Township.