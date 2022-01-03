Before snowstorm, striper still active, white perch starting to show

Striped bass fishing was super right up to this wintry weather that helped launch the new year.

We can still catch them from the state's legal zone of 0 to 3 miles off the beaches.

We are allowed a one-fish daily possession limit measuring from 28 inches to less than 38 inches, and we are required to employ circle hooks to promote the safe release of the striper.

Fishers were few if any while the snow was frightful Monday. It seemed as though they prudently took the day off.

But there were at least a few reports of quality catches in recent days up to Sunday from regular correspondents who answered phone calls Monday from the local scribe bugging them.

Noel Feliciano took a rare day off from One-Stop Bait in Atlantic City, and Andy Grossman made an attempt to make the drive to RipTide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine but deepening snow road conditions turned that off.

Dave Showell resides at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, so he was there on-site when a call came in.