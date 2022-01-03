 Skip to main content
Before snowstorm, striper still active, white perch starting to show
SHEP ON FISHING

Before snowstorm, striper still active, white perch starting to show

Striped bass fishing was super right up to this wintry weather that helped launch the new year.

We can still catch them from the state's legal zone of 0 to 3 miles off the beaches.

We are allowed a one-fish daily possession limit measuring from 28 inches to less than 38 inches, and we are required to employ circle hooks to promote the safe release of the striper.

Fishers were few if any while the snow was frightful Monday. It seemed as though they prudently took the day off.

But there were at least a few reports of quality catches in recent days up to Sunday from regular correspondents who answered phone calls Monday from the local scribe bugging them.

Noel Feliciano took a rare day off from One-Stop Bait in Atlantic City, and Andy Grossman made an attempt to make the drive to RipTide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine but deepening snow road conditions turned that off.

Dave Showell resides at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, so he was there on-site when a call came in.

All three had similar reports about striped bass from 2 1/2 miles out to in tight to the beaches. Trolling Mojos was mentioned as the winning tactic.

Grossman said he had a report and a photo from a fisher named Ben who showed off a bass.

Showell said it was “heck of a December” with good catches right through the final week. He said one fisher was out in the fog Saturday and caught them up.

Feliciano said trolled Mojos were enticing striper Sunday “right in tight”.

Don’t know what damage or changes this strong storm will wreak, but the pros provided positive predictions prior to this for good fishing right through the start of the new year.

Sound as though white perch are picking up.

Showell said he was getting more demand for bloodworms, a favored bait for white perch.

Well, that’s some good news.

Some sad news is that the services for Robin Scott, the fishing legend of the family-tradition Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate who passed away Dec. 18, is scheduled for Saturday at Wellspring Church, 601 Babcock Road in Mays Landing. Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m., and a memorial service will start at 10:30 a.m.

Go to ghwimberg.com for more information.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing.

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

Contact Michael Shepherd:

609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

