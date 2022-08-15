Beautiful weekend produced some nice catches: Shep On Fishing

The great weather weekend produced some super reports mid-August reports.

Summer flounder maintain a strong showing in the back bays and inlets and outside on the wrecks and reefs.

Kingfish are in the surf with spot often beating them to the bite.

Sheepshead and triggerfish are keeping it going while weakfish and small to medium bluefish are more prevalent.

Fishing is ”going crazy” was one description.

Here are examples.

Jim Moran called from Moran’s Dockside near the Avalon Sport Fishing Center to report an “almost” 6-pound weakfish caught by Joe Bonner while he was casting and retrieving a bucktail with a nuclear chicken Gulp tail.

Moran said Bonner has been picking weakfish off the rockpiles in the Avalon area.

Ray Scott Bonar, known as Scott, from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate said summer flounder catches continue to be good in the back bays. He had one group come back Sunday with five keepers.

It must have been hard for the marina crew to focus on fishing Sunday with the large crowd that gathered there for the charity rubber duck races.

Two reporting stations had tuna weigh-ins.

Scott said Monday that Joe DeStephano went off by himself in his 25-foot Mako and came back with an 85-pound bluefin tuna. He was chunking peanut bunker about 20 miles out.

Moran had a 215-pound bigeye registered by Van Cathcart of Cape May Court House. It was defeated at Wilmington Canyon on the boat One Ten.

Those reports help set up big-game tournament season.

The Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club’s White Marlin Invitational is this week, and the MidAtlantic is next week out of Canyon Club in Cape May and Ocean City, Maryland.

Events involving area youth are important and interesting.

Here’s one about the Ocean City Fishing Club’s youth surf fishing contest that returned Saturday after a two-year absence.

It was held for the 45th time and came back strong with approximately 110 girls and boys ages of 8 to 16 gathered on the beach in Great Egg Harbor Inlet at the north end of Ocean City.

“The weather helped with the turnout,” tournament director Ed Hoban said.

And their catches included summer flounder, kingfish, spot and a skate.

They had a total of 61 fish certified by the OCFC.

Katie Smiley, 16, of Pennsylvania, caught eight fish, including a 16-inch kingfish.

George Shimp, a 13-year old from Wilmington, Delaware, caught a 17-inch kingfish.

Hunter Erazmus, 15, of Morrisvillle, Pennsylvania, caught five fish.

Thanks to Greg Borak, the publicity chair for the Ocean City Fishing Club, for the details, more of which will be forthcoming.

Fin-Atics in Ocean City and Century Rods provided the fishing equipment prizes.

Another youth contest

The Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club will run its youth surf-fishing contest Saturday. Surfcasters ages 17 and under can sign up for free beginning at 8 a.m. at the Prescott Avenue beach with fishing going from 9 to 11 a.m.

Contestants should bring their own rods and reels and equipment. Pyramid weights are required. No drop or round weights are allowed. Fish-Bites artificials will be provided. Live baits can be purchased at Whale Creek Marina in Strathmere, Sea Isle Bait and Tackle or Boulevard Bait and Tackle.

No bare feet are allowed. Adults must accompany children under 12.

Ed DiMarcantonio is the contest director.