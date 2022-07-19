Avalon boat TLC earns $295,000 in Jimmy Johnson's Atlantic City fishing tournament

Local boats impressed last week at the second annual Jimmy Johnson’s Quest for the Ring fishing tournament, which featured 80 teams cruising out of Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.

TLC, based in Avalon, took home the big prize.

After angler Devin O’Neill weighed in a 437-pound blue marlin, those aboard the 53-foot Jarrett Bay earned the coveted championship ring and won $295,000.

TLC earned $45,000 for weighing in the heaviest blue marlin to go with another $75,000 for leading the category each day (because no other blue marlins were weighed in) and $175,000 for placing first in the blue marlin category.

Along with O’Neill, the TLC anglers included Anthony DelVescovo, Tanner Ison, Brian O’Neill, Colin O’Neill, Devin O’Neill, Vince Tague III, Jeremy Warner and 16-year-old mate Cobb Scott. TLC is owned by Vincent Tague and captained by John Thompson. TLC won the ring as the boat took home the most money.

Johnson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach who won Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 and 1993, has hosted a version of this tournament each March for the last 11 years in Hollywood, Florida. He brought the tournament to the resort last season.

Categories were white marlin, blue marlin, sailfish, spearfish, tuna, wahoo and dolphins. The event also promotes conservation, with about 50% or more of the fish released and minimum size requirements. The prize purse was worth $1.13 million, with 10% being donated to support the Recreational Fishing Alliance’s FISHERIES Conservation Trust.

Low Profile, led by captain Joseph Trainor, took home $40,000 after finishing first in the heaviest dolphin general entry and dolphin optional categories. Angler Michael Savino weighed in a 27.1-pound dolphin on the 55-foot Gwaltney out of Avalon.

Titan Up, a 46-foot Prowler out of Brigantine, finished second in the small boat tuna category. Angler Collin Binder weighed in a 200-pound tuna to earn $11,812.50. Wet Rock, a 50-foot Henriques out of Ocean City, placed second in the heaviest white marlin general entry category for a total of $15,000. Angler Jouber Pereira caught a 60.4-pound white marlin during the tournament.

The boat that earned the second-highest amount was Outrage, a 52-foot Viking out of Palm Beach, Florida. Outrage's crew included owner and captain John Dougherty, with anglers Matt Cusamano, Ron Davis, Chip Garguilo, Tony Leonard, Michael McHugh, Eric Nabrzeski, Brian O’Donnell, Michael Steetle and Steve Voit

Cusamano caught a 64.1-pound white marlin, the heaviest in the tournament. That catch was worth $30,000. The boat also earned $125,000 and $75,000 for leading the white marlin daily leader board each day and the overall white marlin category, respectively. Overall, the boat won $230,000.

Taylor Jean/MJ’s, out of South Jersey, finished third with $170,000. The boat finished first in the heaviest tuna (a 231-pond bigeye tuna caught by angler Brandon Kape), the tuna daily leader board each day and the overall tuna optional categories. Owner and captain Ken Hager and anglers Alan Kape, Brandon Kape, Dante Sorento, Dave McKendrick, George Robinson, Michael Yacco, Joe Yacco and Kyle Shipp were aboard the 62-foot Viking.

Roll Groove, out of Ocean City, Maryland, were fourth with $90,000. The boat was first in the heaviest wahoo general entry (a 42.2-pound catch by angler and owner Darren Helwig) and the wahoo optional categories and second in the white marlin category (a 55.3-pound catch by angler Steve Poore)

Also aboard the 58-foot Ritchie Howell were captain Danny Prettyman and anglers Eddie Kehl, Josh Shelton, Zak Smith and mates Jake Graves and Charles Porter.

Other results

Just One More, out of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, took home $80,000 for first place in the tuna leaderboard after the fourth day (angler Hunter Gutwein weighed in a 223-pound tuna) and a second-place finish in the heaviest tuna and tuna optional categories.

Reelin Feelin, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, took home $62,345.70 with 700 catch-and-release points. The 64-foot Weaver released two white marlin and one blue marlin. Bullwinkle, a 57-foot Spencer out of North Carolina, earned $34,404.30 with 600 catch-and-release points after releasing four white marlin.

End Game Tournament Team, a 32-foot Contender from Point Pleasant took home $36,937.50 with a first-place finish in the small boat tuna optional category, a 208-pound catch by angler Chris Vaughn. That catch also led the category on Day 5 of the tournament.

Fishaholic, from Palm Beach Florida, and Too Many Martinis, from St. Michaels, Maryland, each won $17,500. Fishaholic angler Thomas Zerbo weighed in a 16.3-pound dolphin, the second heaviest in the tournament. Too Many Martinis angler Kurt Wallace caught the second-heaviest wahoo (38.9 pounds).

SUSHI, out of North Carolina, and Fishing for MD each took home $15,000. Fishing for MD led the tuna leaderboard after the second day of the tournament, while SUSHI led the category after the third day. SUSHi angler Paul Collins weighed in a 164-pound tuna, and Fishing for MD angler John Denny caught a 50-pound tuna.