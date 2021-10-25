Attention turning to signs of quality striped bass

This time of the year is generally anticipated as one of the best for fishing in, around and off South Jersey.
The weather and ocean conditions often play a role, but recent reports describe some very decent action as we head into late October and toward November.
This is the time fishers start to spend more time looking for those quality striped bass moving down the coast as the waters cool off.
Tautog, sheepshead and triggerfish are a strong trio inshore mixed with kingfish, weakfish and 12- to 15-inch bluefish.
White perch are consistent in the rivers and streams.
Black sea bass are thick on the wrecks and reefs with many limit catches reported.
Tog might be the most active and are gathered around the rockpiles, jetties and bridges.
Two reports covering both ends of the South Jersey are an indication of what’s happening.
Cliff Higbee said Monday from Higbee’s Marina in Fortescue that they still have kingfish and spot off the beach there and that white perch are good in the creeks.
Higbee said the locals are having fun with a few slot-sized striped bass, those “cocktail” size bluefish and the occasional weakfish.
Around the Cape and up the beaches to the Long Beach Island area, a report from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr. included an interesting inside-outside description of what’s happening there.
Max Goldman is the mate on the Star Fish charter boat for captain Carl Sheppard out of Morrison’s Marina in Beach Haven. He reported a couple of recent outstanding wreck trips that resulted in nonstop action and limits of sea bass and back-bay catches of blowfish and small blues.
Goldman is a graduate of the excellent BHCFA Junior Mates program.
Jimmy Zavacky and the Reel Determined charter boat had his son Patrick and Steve Palmer out on an offshore sortie that resulted in a 152-pound bigeye tuna, 15 yellowfin tuna and a large mahi.
Some interesting stuff is going on between those two opposite-end locations.
Don Brown is the organizer of the ongoing Atlantic County-Atlantic City Pat Erdman Memorial Fishing Derby on Absecon Island and Brigantine. He went fishing on the beaches and hooked into five striped bass with a couple in the 26-, 27-inch range.
He said he was plugging and the striper were biting when it was cloudy but stopped when the sun came out. Brown said he said he was “glad to get out there."
Noel Feliciano is running another promotion out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. This one has a Halloween-day finish. It is the Tog Master. He has four weigh-ins so far.
His mid-territory report proclaimed tog fishing is excellent with some of his rocks stars catching 15 to 20 fish from the Absecon Inlet jetties, including what he said was an average of two keepers.
AJ Battaglia caught two quality keeper tog weighing 6.2 and 5.75 pounds as documented in a photo sent in by his dad, Albie.
John Nigro, the dock master for the Starfish party boat that rolls from Sea Isle City, said Monday they had limits of big sea bass and that porgy joined the fray.
Nigro said they will switch to 10-hour offshore black sea bass runs from Nov. 1-15 leaving the dock at 7 a.m.
The Sea Shell Beach Club runs its 24th striped bass derby this weekend with fishing starting at 9 p.m. Friday and ending with the weigh-ins from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The contest raises money for local organizations in the Long Beach Island area. Go to seashelllbi.com for details.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
