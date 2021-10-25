Attention turning to signs of quality striped bass

This time of the year is generally anticipated as one of the best for fishing in, around and off South Jersey.

The weather and ocean conditions often play a role, but recent reports describe some very decent action as we head into late October and toward November.

This is the time fishers start to spend more time looking for those quality striped bass moving down the coast as the waters cool off.

Tautog, sheepshead and triggerfish are a strong trio inshore mixed with kingfish, weakfish and 12- to 15-inch bluefish.

White perch are consistent in the rivers and streams.

Black sea bass are thick on the wrecks and reefs with many limit catches reported.

Tog might be the most active and are gathered around the rockpiles, jetties and bridges.

Two reports covering both ends of the South Jersey are an indication of what’s happening.

Cliff Higbee said Monday from Higbee’s Marina in Fortescue that they still have kingfish and spot off the beach there and that white perch are good in the creeks.