A rainy Monday follows terrific weekend for bass, blowfish; 66th LBI Classic has begun

It was kind of a wipeout Monday, but the weekend saw great fishing.

Carl Sheppard of the charter boat Star Fish that he launches from Beach Haven on Long Beach Island described recent fishing as superb.

His Sunday jog resulted in 14 keeper black sea bass.

He said he was fishing in 50 to 56 feet of water and ended up with blowfish, which was unusual. He had never caught blowfish in water that deep.

They also have been catching small bluefish plus occasional bonito and Spanish mackerel.

A few miles south out of Avalon, Irv Hurd also mentioned catching blowfish offshore, but black sea bass surely have been the star attraction.

Irv said the catch went from limits to an average of five fish over the weekend. He canceled out Monday, losing a holiday.

He said fishing was “still good” because they also have been catching big triggerfish (more than 5 pounds), weakfish, bluefish and a couple ling, plus 15 of those misguided blowfish.

Blowfish are more commonly caught in the surf and back bays.