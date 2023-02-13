We surely are enjoying some super weather after the Super Bowl.

Looks as though spring-like conditions might rule this mid-February week.

The last local party boat running for this season enjoyed great fishing for tautog right up to Saturday’s final inshore trip.

John Nigro is the DJ/dockmaster for owner Bob Rush and captain Mike Weigel. His season-ending report was highlighted by another quality photo of a fisher flashing a smile while showing off a fat tautog: Luther Howard holding up an 8-pound, 3-ounce tog.

The message from Nigro: “See you in the spring!”

And spring is just about a month away.

White perch will be the main target until striped bass season reopens March 1 in state waters. While striper soon will be a target, they will not be the only topic.

The Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show always seems to return the focus on fishing for many. That super show will run from March 1-5 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

And on March 18, the Ocean City School Fishing Club will hold its fund-raising flea market at the Ocean City Civic Center.

A New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council meeting is scheduled for March 2 at the Stafford Township Municipal Building. Council member Eleanor Bochenek said Monday the session will start at 5 p.m.

OK, back to fishing for white perch.

They have been consistent and quality throughout the fall and into winter. Area rivers, streams and creeks have been producing good numbers. The catches seem to be better for fishers out in boats or kayaks. Those working it from the sod banks and river banks are not doing as well.

Bloodworm, grass shrimp and small minnows are prime live baits ,while artificials also are effective. The local bait and tackle shops seem to have a good supply of bloodworm.

A report from Ray Baliban at Tight Lines in Somers Point put white perch in the Great Egg Harbor River environs such as the Tuckahoe River and the South River.

The Mullica River and its tributaries also has had sometimes excellent catches, according to Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom. Hay Road on the Mullica is a favored and sometimes crowded spot for white perch.

And winter flounder season opens March 1.