4.9-pound tog caught on Atlantic City jetty highlights some nice fall fishing: Shep

Fishing has been very good so far this fall when weather permits. It is poised to get better.

Those middleweight to heavyweight striped bass have crossed the border into South Jersey, tautog season just opened up to a five-fish daily possession limit, and black sea bass are biting on the inshore and offshore wrecks and reefs. And a few more bluefish have joined the crowd.

Some of the area’s best-known fishers popped up with entries into a couple of the popular fall fishing contests.

Joey “Jigs” McMenamin has been a fixture on the Atlantic City fishing scene for decades. He just put his third tautog into the latest promotion being run by Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. It weighed 4.9 pounds to go with two others that weighed 3.3 pounds he caught in the past couple of weeks from an Atlantic City jetty.

It also went into the Pat Erdman Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby.

Another consistent rock stars performer has been Isidro Valentin, of Atlantic City. His photo appears on a regular basis on the One-Stop's Facebook account showing off a fat tog.

Linda Davoli is a well-known fisher from Brigantine.