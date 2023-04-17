The spring spree of striped bass remains strong around South Jersey.

Toss in decent tautog, movement of some black drumfish and weakfish plus strong white perch action and we have a nice mid-April mélange.

Add a few blowfish picked off in the surf on Long Beach Island, as posted on the Surf City Bait and Tackle website.

Isidro Valentin is one of the One-Stop Bait and Tackle regulars who has been putting on a performance just about every evening from an Atlantic City jetty. Noel Feliciano said Monday from One-Stop that the Atlantic City resident has been catching keeper striper almost every night. He just added a 37-inch bass to his collection.

Noel was a little late opening One-Stop on Monday. He was out on a jetty and caught two striped bass, including one he said was 32 inches.

But the main reason he was a little late getting into the tackle shop was because he had a lure chopped off. That is a characteristic of a slammer-size bluefish, so he got curious and kept trying to hook one up. He had to settle for two released striper on his morning sortie.

Way on the other side of South Jersey at Fortescue Beach on Delaware Bay, Cliff Higbee reported Monday from Higbee’s Bait and Tackle that the striped bass bite continues big-time. He has developed a different vibe about what’s happening there.

He said surfcasters are catching a lot of what he called “roe'd” fish, meaning cows full of roe. He theorized that this current spectacular run of bass is headed up the Delaware River to spawn rather than coming back down after the spawning run.

He said surfcasters are using bloodworm to catch a lot of nice-size legal fish measuring 30 to 36 inches, but they are also getting lots of “overs” measuring longer than the 38-inch maximum. He said surfcasters have released 40-inch-plus bass highlighted by that 55-inch striper caught and released last week by Doug Taylor, of Millville.

Interesting stuff.

Tourney talk

This spring season is building, and the tournament schedule is also cranking up. We have two contests coming right up.

The popular Landisville Gunning Club White Perch Tournament resumes Saturday. The entry fees are $40 per adult, $15 for 10 and under accompanied by an adult and $20 for active military and disabled veterans.

Fishing will start at 6 a.m., and contestants with weigh-ins must be on Landisville club grounds by 2 p.m. The prizes are $1,000 to first place, $500 to second and $250 to third total weight of heaviest five fish, plus a lunker pool.

The weigh-ins will be followed by a fish fry of the day’s catch, plus steamed clams and refreshments, both at the Landisville Gunning Club at the corner of 4th and Cape May Avenue in Estell Manor. Register at njwhiteperch.com or in person from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The second Bill Couch Memorial put on by the Cape-Atlantic Striper Club will run from Saturday to April 28 to benefit the Greater Atlantic Cancer Fund. It is an all-ages land-based event with a $50 entry fee that starts midnight April 22 and wraps at 11:59 p.m. April 28 with a banquet from 4 to 9 p.m. April 29 at the Hammonton Volunteer Fire Station No. 2. It is a catch-and-release land-based format with no boats or kayaks, and it will have lots of great prizes.

Go to Cape-Atlantic Striper Club's Facebook page for details.