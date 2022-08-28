31st MidAtlantic Tournament comes to a close

The fifth and final day of the MidAtlantic Fishing Tournament on Friday featured a record catch and dramatic finishes.

On the day dubbed "Moving Day," with so many big changes to the leaderboard occurring, the largest fleet of the week of 160 boats competed for the tournament's $5.23 million purse.

Going into the final day, Michael Jordan’s Jupiter, Florida-based Catch 23 sat atop the leaderboard in the white marlin category with his 73-pounder followed by Vero Beach, Florida’s Matthew Weber aboard his Max Bet with a 65 pounder. It was Anthony Alves, of Millstone, Somerset County, who took the top spot on the final day aboard the Kaarmaa with his white marline of 75 pounds.

Tom Jarvis, aboard the Random Chaos out of Langhorne, Pennsylvania, jumped into third with a 66-pounder late Friday.

Kaarmaa’s 75-pounder won $871,404. Catch 23’s 73-pounder received $693,615, and Random Chaos won $192,165.

In the blue marlin category, the Avalon-based Low Profile of Captain Joe Trainor had a blue marlin that measured 122¾ inches, which angler Ken Wibble battled for well over three hours. It weighed in at 657 pounds to win $576,209 for the heaviest blue marlin.

Robert Boyce of Key Largo, Florida, aboard his Lucky 7, was second and won $168,625 for his 619-pounder caught on Day 4. Christopher Kinsley, of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania, aboard his Kilo Charlie, took third place and received $580,119 for his 607-pounder caught on Day 3.

Art Boykin of Berlin, Maryland, aboard his Lucky Duck, took the top tuna prize of $290,050 with a big eye of 210 pounds caught on Day 4. Summit, Union County's Bob Hugin, aboard his The Right Place, took second and third place with big eyes of 193 and 152 pounds caught on Day 1 and won a total of $793,014 for both places.

The wahoo division saw a complete overhaul of the category on Day 5, and the top prize of $65,729 went to Plantation, Florida’s Charles Phelan aboard his Special Situation for a tournament record 104-pounder, which broke the previous record of 97 pounds in 2009. Second place went to Keith Boyd of Ivyland, Pennsylvania, aboard his Craftsmanship, with a 72-pounder worth $57,528. Third place and $14,570 went to Mike Penza, of North Palm Beach, Florida, aboard his Oil Slick for a 46-pounder.

The dolphin category saw Fort Pierce, Florida’s, Joseph Valentine, aboard his Valentine, win $78,231 for a 43- pounder caught on Day 4. Billy Wrede, of Randolph, Morris County, aboard Lovin’ Life, finished second with a 39- pounder and won $34,874, also caught on Day 4. Donnie White, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, aboard his Sea Wolf, finished third with a 33-pound dolphin weighed on Day 5 and won $24,722.