22.9-pound striper entered into Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic

The Classic still has three weeks to go. According to the Fisherman’s Headquarters website, 562 surfcasters have signed up.

Tog time

Tautog are hugging the rockpiles around jetties, under bridges and along the sod banks throughout.

Noel Feliciano said he had weighed 96 fish, mostly tautog, so far in November at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

Many of those tog are biting on green crab rigged up on tog jigs. A couple of 4-pound-plus and a number of 3-pound tog have been recorded by the rock stars there around Absecon Inlet.

Noel is running another of his popular promotions this month. He is calling it the Tog Masters. Catch a fish, take it into One-Stop, sign in for the free raffle and drop your ticket in the covered container. Noel is giving away $50 each week to the fisher whose name is selected.

A tog master named Ramon Santana picked his own name the first week, and then well-known Atlantic City charter boat captain Dan Ponzio of the War Dance picked out Santana’s name for the second straight week, documented by video on Noel’s Facebook page.

Feliciano offers $50 prizes weekly.