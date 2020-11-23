22.9-pound striper entered into Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic

Fall fishing continues to improve just about right on schedule.
Good reports are coming in from all directions as we look toward Thanksgiving Day.
Striped bass are usually the heavy hitters in autumn. This year, tautog and black sea bass are challenging to be a fan favorite.
One great signal for surfcasters is that striped bass have increased in numbers and, generally, in size.
The popular Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic, now in its 66th year, registered a decent weigh-in with six striped bass entries Sunday.
As of midafternoon Monday, two new entries from Sunday went 1-2 on the Classic leaderboard.
According to its online page, Steve Roderick, of Long Beach Township, caught a striper on bunker at Holgate that weighed 22.9 pounds. This fish was measured at 37 7/8 inches at Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven.
It could not have been any longer and still counted because we are allowed to keep one fish daily that measures between a minimum of 28 inches and a maximum of less than 38 inches.
No wiggle room in that entry!
Second on the leaderboard is now Stephan Fanelli, of Marlton, with a 17.76-pound striper caught at Beach Haven with bunker.
The Classic still has three weeks to go. According to the Fisherman’s Headquarters website, 562 surfcasters have signed up.
Tog time
Tautog are hugging the rockpiles around jetties, under bridges and along the sod banks throughout.
Noel Feliciano said he had weighed 96 fish, mostly tautog, so far in November at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
Many of those tog are biting on green crab rigged up on tog jigs. A couple of 4-pound-plus and a number of 3-pound tog have been recorded by the rock stars there around Absecon Inlet.
Noel is running another of his popular promotions this month. He is calling it the Tog Masters. Catch a fish, take it into One-Stop, sign in for the free raffle and drop your ticket in the covered container. Noel is giving away $50 each week to the fisher whose name is selected.
A tog master named Ramon Santana picked his own name the first week, and then well-known Atlantic City charter boat captain Dan Ponzio of the War Dance picked out Santana’s name for the second straight week, documented by video on Noel’s Facebook page.
Feliciano offers $50 prizes weekly.
The popular Fishing for Toys holiday striped bass contest starts Friday and will continue to Dec. 18. It is a combined weight of three fish format with $250 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third. The entry is one toy, game or donation to be made at One-Stop.
Across Absecon Inlet, Andy Grossman of Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine helped organize and weighed fish for the Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 striped bass contest that began at midnight Friday and wrapped Sunday afternoon.
The big numbers in this one were 51 surfcasters and 21 boat crews competed and, according to Grossman, $3,000 was raised for the Elks' veterans fund.
Irv Hurd is captain of the party boat Miss Avalon that rolls from Avalon Fishing Center.
On Monday, he said they had “quite a few” tog and triggerfish with black sea bass to 3 1/2 pounds.
He said there are lot of visitors with Pennsylvania plates still around. Looks as though Thanksgiving week and weekend will be busy for fishing in several different ways.
Irv will be running Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Most of the other captains of the South Jersey party boats and charter boats likely will, too.
Flounder regulations
There may be some wiggle room concerning summer flounder 2021 specifications.
Bill Shillingford has tagged and released more than 20,000 fish for the American Littoral Society. He emphasizes that now is time for interested fishers to pitch in with comments in advance of a
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-sanctioned virtual meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission from Dec. 14-17. The summer flounder, black sea bass and scup meetings are Dec. 15.
The public can get on board with comments by starting at the NOAA website. It is suggested fishers should provide the comments well in advance and keep them a concise and to-the-point couple of paragraphs.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact: 609-350-0388
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.