17.8-pound tog highlights some nice catches: Shep on Fishing

A spring sampling is an appropriate description of the variety of fishing here in South Jersey.

A couple of more players have joined the club, according to reports from around the region.

Striped bass continue to create excitement, black drumfish add to the heavyweight division, and tautog are quality.

There have been sightings of bluefish, and a few kingfish and blowfish have been reported.

White perch continue unabated in the rivers and streams. We still have winter flounder on the table, and a monkfish was reported.

And, oh, by the way, the fan favorite summer flounder season opens next Monday, May 2, in state waters.

For many, striped bass are a main attraction in the spring.

Fishing at night seems to be the best time for striped bass.

Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that one of his rocks stars picked three off an Atlantic City jetty. One was a keeper.

We are allowed one striper daily possession measuring between 28 to less than 38 inches.

The Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Derby got its third entry when 7-year old P.J. Shapiro, of Manahawkin, hauled a 13.74-pound, 33.5-inch striper out of the surf on Sunday at Holgate. He was using clam as bait, according to Steve Palmer at Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in North Beach Haven.

Palmer said Monday that other surfcasters reported to him that the young fisher was super excited.

Shawn Gallen and Patrick Gallen of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, top the Derby leaderboard with 18.12- and 14.28-pound entries. Shawn is Patrick’s uncle, according to Palmer.

Palmer also said it is all clam as bait for striper in the LBI surf.

Tautog fishing gets a lot of attention around the rockpiles and inshore in the ocean on the wrecks and reefs.

Feliciano said midday Monday that he got a call from Doug Keepings, of Absecon, that he was bringing in a 17-pound tog.

It was all that when it arrived for photos at One-Stop, where it weighed at 17.8 pounds and measured 28 inches.

Feliciano said it took the lead in the One-Stop tog contest.

“Humongous!”

That’s the way Feliciano described it to the local scribe Monday.

It was not reported where that “slob” was caught.

Ray Scott Bonar is known as Scott from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate.

He said Monday that they had the first two rental boats of the season go out for tog on Saturday.

It was one group on the two boats that racked up three keeper fish.

That was a decent start to the season at the long-established marina on Amherst Avenue.

Of course they should start gettimg busy there when summer flounder season launches Monday.

We are allowed three summer flounder daily possession with two measuring between 17 and 17.99 inches and one 18 inches or longer.

Delaware Bay regs remain three fish daily at 17-inch minimum.

Jason Theno had a solid report from Allen’s Dock in Tuckerton.

He described a good black drumfish bite with clam as bait and striped bass on jumbo bloodworm in the Great Bay environs.

And again no specifics on exact locations where provided by protective fishers.

Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ShepOnFishing. Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print. Contact Michael Shepherd: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

