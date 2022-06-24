 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First-year Northfield Community School Thunderbirds go undefeated

The Northfield Community School baseball team made its first season memorable.

The Thunderbirds defeated Upper Township 6-5 on June 2 to win the Cape League Junior High League title. The victory capped an 8-0 season for Northfield.

Coached by Steve Vain and Jeff Yard, the Thunderbirds competed against teams from Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Galloway Township and Upper.

“This was a lot of fun for our kids and for our school to win it all in our first year,” Vain said in a release.

The Northfield Board of Education approved funding last year to offer baseball as one of the school-sponsored teams.

EHT was the 2021 champion.

