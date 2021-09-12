First-time wins, personal bests and traditions continue at Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City

Sharon Schmidt-Mongrain, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, was the top female finisher in 4:42:15. Other winners were chosen based on age groups, as well.

"I'm very thankful people are pushing to do this type of thing, even with the ongoing pandemic at this point," Morris said. "It's not easy to put on an event like this, and it's great that Atlantic City has got something like this."

The crosswind was a factor during the bike ride, but runners making their way toward the finish line got a nice tail wind that stayed at their backs for the last several miles of the race.

Finishing the race on the sand, however, left those with wobbly legs a little extra tired, a few of them said Sunday.

This was the ninth race of 2021 directed by Stephen Del Monte, founder of DelMoSports, which organizes most of the major races in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Ironman, however, organizes Sunday's event, but they have partnered with Del Monte to have him run their event, which began in 2016.

There was no Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City in 2020 due to COVID-19. In fact, the only race Del Monte organized last year was the Crest Best Fest in October.