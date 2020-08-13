Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law an extension on fall sports physicals for middle and high school athletes.
The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Mike Testa (R-1) and Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1), requires students from sixth to 12th grade who wish to participate in school-sponsored athletics to pass a physical within one calendar year of the first day of official sports practice.
"This new law responsibly ensures students will not be prevented from participating in the sport they love for something they could not control," Testa said in a new release from Legislative District One Chief of Staff Brittany O'Neill. "The uncertainty of the health crisis made it next to impossible for families to schedule appointments for sports physicals doctors’ offices coping with COVID concerns and limited patient hours. The coronavirus impacted every aspect of life for New Jersey residents and students. The last three months of this school year were derailed, and this bill would help ease a return to normalcy when schools open."
Simonsen, who's also the athletic director for Lower Cape May Regional Schools, said school athletics are an essential part of schooling as a whole.
"The cancellation of high school sports in the Spring of 2020 left many students, parents and faculty disappointed and dismayed," he said. "By extending the deadline for sports physicals as we enter the new school year, we can help to ensure that all student-athletes can return to the playing fields and fully participate in a well-rounded educational experience."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.