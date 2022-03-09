Fairfield women win 13th straight game, defeat Iona in MAAC quarterfinals

ATLANTIC CITY — After a five-point second quarter and a slow start to the fourth Wednesday, the Fairfield University women's basketball team finished the way it has in every game since Jan. 24.

Rachel Hakes and Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 26 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the top-seeded Stags to a 69-56 victory over eighth-seeded Iona College in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Hakes' 26 was a career high. She made four 3s, grabbed six rebounds and added five assists.

Fairfield advances to the semifinals 11 a.m. Friday. The Stags will play the winner of fifth-seeded Siena and fourth-seeded Niagara, which play their quarterfinal game 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Stags (23-6) have won 13 straight games.

"We knew this was going to be a difficult game," Fairfield coach Joe Frager said. "I thought (Iona) did a fantastic job defending throughout the game, and there is no quit in that team. I'm really, really proud of our players because we had to work through some adversity."

Fairfield led 46-39 after the third quarter, but Iona opened the fourth on a 7-0 run to tie the game. The Stags, however, closed out the game on a 23-10 run behind the senior leadership of Hakes, Lopez-Senechal and Sam Lewis. The trio scored 21 of Fairfield's 23 fourth-quarter points.

Lopez-Senechal scored five in the fourth, including a huge 3 that gave the Stags a 51-46 lead. Lewis later made a 3 that extended the lead to 57-49.

"Iona had a great comeback in the fourth quarter, but I think we used that as motivation because we have been all year long fighting these types of close games, and we are used to that," Lopez-Senechal said. "I think we used that as a push for the rest of the fourth quarter."

Hakes scored nine in that fourth-quarter run, including making all five of her free throws. Overall, she was 6 for 6 from the line. Also in the fourth, she made a key layup that extended her team's lead to 53-49.

"We certainly didn't expect to come out and have a blowout game" Hakes said. "We know that Iona has a really staunch defensive plan. We are just confident coming down the stretch that, even when teams make runs, we will make our own run. We have a lot of poise in our senior leadership."

Fairfield is a senior-led team, Hakes said. And that leadership was important when Iona made its comeback as it calms the rest of the team down, Frager added.

"It calms me down," the coach joked. "The senior leadership is very important to this group, and that showed (Wednesday). It's survive and advance. That has to be the mentality now."

"March hits different," Hakes said. "This is our fourth year we've had the same crew. … We just want to put one in the books."

Fairfield trailed 9-7, but went on a 12-0 run to close out the first quarter. Sam Lewis made two free throws that tied the game 9-9, and later made a 3 that gave the Stags a 14-9 lead. Andrea Hernangomez made a layup, and Janelle Brown hit a jumper to extend the lead to 19-9.

Early in the second quarter, Fairfield went up 21-9 after Brown made two free throws. The Gaels' Olivia Vezaldenos then started a 12-3 run, nailing a 3 that made their deficit 21-12. Fairfield's Rachel Hakes was fouled while making a layup, and she made the ensuing free throw to complete the 3-point play.

With three minutes remaining in the first half, the Stags led 24-14. However, after a few defensive rebounds and turnovers, the Gaels closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run, including Judith Gomez's five points.

Fairfield led 24-21 at halftime.

"I reminded them we've been in this position several times before during the year," Frager said about his message to the team at the break. "We had come through a lot of sluggish quarters, but you have to give credit to Iona for the way we weren't able to score in the second quarter, too."

Fargo added the team talked about its body language at halftime, and need to have more confidence individually and collectively. Before the game, he wrote "keep things simple" on the board in the locker room. That's just what Fairfield did.

The Stags opened to third quarter on an 8-0 run. Lopez-Senechal hit a jumper 34-2, made two free throws and made a layup that gave Fairfield a 38-29 lead. Hakes later made a 3 to extend the lead to 43-34.

Lewis added 12 points. Hernangomez had 10 rebounds and five points. Brown scored six and had three steals. For Iona, Juana Camilion, and Vezaldenos scored 18 and 15, respectively. Ketsia Athias added 10 rebounds and six points.

"We can't give up. That is the mentality," Lopez-Senechal said.

"When we all play our roles really well, good things are going to happen," Hakes said.

