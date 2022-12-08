Exhibit on female baseball players set to come to Cape May

The Cape May MAC and Center for Community Arts will have an exhibit highlighting women in baseball from Jan. 13 to March 26, 2023.

The Carroll Gallery exhibit, “Throw Like A Girl: Women in Baseball,” will be at the Carriage House at the Emlen Physick Estate in Cape May. Admission is free and open to the public.

"Breathe in the joy of America’s pastime and learn how women not only participated, but could excel at the game, with artifacts featuring team uniforms, baseball bats, bobbleheads and books," a release from the Cape May MAC said.

Visitors will learn about some of the greatest female baseball players, such as Effa Manley and Mamie Johnson. Manley was the first woman elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. She owned the Newark Eagles of the Negro League and worked all her life on civil rights issues.

Johnson was a 5-foot-3, 98-pound pitcher who earned the nickname "Peanut" from a batter she struck out.

The exhibit will showcase Mo'ne Davis, who was the first girl to throw a shutout in Little League World Series history. As a 13-year-old in 2014, she was a local sensation leading the Taney Dragons of Philadelphia to the youth summer classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Davis now is an infielder on the Hampton University softball team.

There will be plenty of other female players highlighted.