Ex-CAL stars earn all-conference women's lacrosse honors: College notebook

Mainland Regional High School graduate Megan Bozzi earned all-conference women’s lacrosse honors May 4.

Bozzi, a senior attack at Coastal Carolina University, was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference second team. She finished fourth on the team with 35 points, scoring 20 goals to go with 15 assists in 17 games.

Bozzi, who graduated Monday as Summa Cum Laude (4.0 GPA), was awarded a spot on the school’s President’s List and was named to the Atlantic Sun All-Academic team.

Bozzi, from Linwood, had a goal and an assist in a 20-7 loss to Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

Bozzi graduated from Mainland in 2018 where she scored a program-record 335 goals and helped the Mustangs win a Cape-Atlantic League championship as a sophomore.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had four goals and an assist for Mount St. Mary’s in a 12-11 win over Wagner in the Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals. She scored seven goals in a 15-13 win over Bryant in the finals. The Mountaineers earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament and will face Loyola at 3 p.m. Friday.

On May 4, Donoghue was named to the All-NEC first team. In 18 games, she has 49 goals and nine assists.

At Ocean City, Donoghue scored 185 career goals and a program-record 171 assists following a first-team Press All-Star senior season in 2019. She was The Press Player of the Year as a junior in 2018.

Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) scored in Cabrini’s 19-6 win over Marymount in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament final. Cabrini, which includes Abbey Fenton (Ocean City), earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament and will face Haverford on Saturday.

FDU-Florham grad student Kayla Brunner (Southern Regional) was named to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom first team Tuesday. She started all 19 games and had 27 ground balls, 12 caused turnovers and a goal.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. She had three goals, three assists and six draw controls in The College of New Jersey’s 18-3 win over Kean in an NJAC Tournament semifinal. She had four goals, six draw controls and won two faceoffs in an 18-3 win over Rowan in the final. The Lions earned a bye to Sunday’s second round in the D-III tournament and will face the winner of St. Mary’s (Md.) and Framingham State.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Washington College’s 10-6 win over Swarthmore in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) had four goals and three caused turnovers in Widener’s 12-11 loss to Lebanon Valley in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament.

Men’s lacrosse

Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine Prep) won six of 14 faceoffs and had two ground balls in Robert Morris’ 9-7 win over Air Force in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament semifinals. He was 13 for 18 in faceoffs with five ground balls in an 18-17 win over Utah in the final. Robert Morris earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament and was scheduled to face Delaware on Wednesday night.

Colin Cooke (Mainland Regional) scored in High Point’s 12-11 loss to Richmond in the Southern Conference Tournament.

Limestone, which includes Dylan Dill (Mainland), and Wingate, which includes Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) both qualified for the D-II tournament. Limestone earned a first-round bye to Sunday’s quarterfinals and will face the winner of Wingate vs. Lindenwold, which was Wednesday night.

In Cabrini’s 22-2 win over Gwynedd Mercy in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament semifinal, Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had four goals, seven ground balls and a caused turnover, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) scored twice, Brady Rauner (Ocean City) had an assist and a caused turnover, and Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) added a caused turnover. In a 25-5 win over Marymount to win the championship, Vanaman had four goals and five assists, and Schneider had an assist and a caused turnover. Cabrini earned an automatic bid to the D-III tournament and will face Washington & Lee at 3 p.m. Saturday.

FDU-Florham long pole midfielder MacGyver Hay (Oakcrest) was named to the All-MAC Freedom second team Tuesday. Hay led FDU-Florham in ground balls (84) and led the conference in caused turnovers (47) to go with a goal and three assists. He was third in the conference in ground balls per game (5.6).

Lynchburg, which includes Tyler Kuni (St. Augustine) will play Western New England in the D-III tournament at 3 p.m. Saturday.