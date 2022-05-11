Ex-CAL softball players well represented on All-NJAC team, NCAA tournament: College notebook

Three former Cape-Atlantic League softball standouts were named to the all-New Jersey Athletic Conference first team Thursday.

Ramapo sophomore Mahogany Wheeler and Rutgers-Camden senior Kimmy Musarra, both Millville High School grads, and The College of New Jersey junior Ally Schlee, a Cedar Creek grad, all received first-team honors.

Schlee went 13-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 115 innings. Musarra hit .385 (30 for 78) with two doubles. Wheeler hit .362 (38 for 105) with six doubles, two triples and four homers and went 10-7 with a 2.77 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings.

Wheeler allowed one run and struck out one in six innings in Ramapo’s 1-0 loss to TCNJ in an NJAC Tournament game. For TCNJ, Kaci Neveling (Toms River North; Egg Harbor Township resident) scored, and Schlee struck out two in a seven-inning complete game shutout.

Neveling, who was also an NJAC first-team selection, had two hits and two runs in TCNJ’s 7-5 win over Kean. She singled and scored in a 4-3 loss to Rowan in the NJAC final.

TCNJ earned an at-large bid in the NCAA Division III Tournament and were set to play in a regional with Roanoke, Concordia Wisconsin and Case Western Reserve. The Lions are one of several teams featuring locals to advance to the national tournament.

Rowan senior Korie Hague (Vineland) was named to the all-NJAC second team. She went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in an 8-0 win over Montclair State in an NJAC Tournament game. She singled and scored in a 3-1 win over Ramapo. She drove in two runs, including the winner in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 4-3 win over TCNJ in the championship.

Rowan, which also has Kaitlyn Riggs (EHT), Sarah Brosman (Oakcrest) and Zoe Frisko (Vineland), earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament and was set to play in a regional with Cabrini, Muhlenberg and Tufts.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) doubled and scored in Cabrini’s 5-1 win over Marywood to win the Atlantic East Conference Tournament championship.

Megan Sooy (Millville) was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Player of the Year on Tuesday. She is hitting .407 (48 for 118) with 15 doubles, 11 homers, 41 RBIs and 31 runs in 38 games. Sooy hit a two-run homer in Arcadia’s 7-3 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology in the MAC Freedom Tournament. Arcadia was selected to play in a regional tournament with Lesley, Johnson & Wales and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) allowed a run and struck out two in 3 1/3 in relief for Salisbury in a 5-0 loss to Christopher Newport in a Coast to Coast Conference Tournament game. She allowed an unearned run and struck out one in five innings to get the win in a 6-1 victory over Mary Washington. Salisbury was scheduled to play in a regional that includes Framingham State, Penn State-Berks and Endicott.

Zoe Bork (EHT) hit a two-run double and scored twice in Susquehanna’s 9-3 win over Moravian to win the Landmark Conference Championship and earn an automatic bid to the D-III tournament. Susquehanna was set to play in a regional with Farmingdale State, Randolph Macon and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Abigail Craige (Ocean City) is a member of Virginia Wesleyan, which won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and was scheduled to play in a regional bracket with Husson, Amherst and Rochester.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) had three hits, three runs and an RBI in Alabama at Birmingham’s 18-7 win over Texas, El Paso.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) struck out two in 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief for Binghamton in a 10-3 win over Maryland, Baltimore County.

Katie Master (Atlantic City) pinch ran and scored in Central Connecticut State’s 10-6 loss to Merrimack.

Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) hit a solo home run in Iona’s 3-1 loss to Saint Peter’s. She hit a single and a double in a 2-0 loss to Saint Peter’s.

Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) had two hits and a run in Manhattan’s 7-4 win over Saint Peter’s. Last week, Rising was named the college’s undergraduate valedictorian. The biology major with a 4.0 GPA will be the student speaker and receive the Donald J. Carty Valedictory Medal at commencement May 18.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) went 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs for Mount St. Mary’s in a 13-0 win over Long Island. She singled and scored in a 5-1 loss to Long Island.

In University of the Sciences’ 8-2 win over Post in a Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament game, Abbigail Markee (Millville) tripled and scored, and Megan Master (Atlantic City) struck out four in the seven-inning complete game. In a 5-4 win over Dominican, Markee had two hits and a run, and Master allowed four runs and struck out one in 6 2/3 innings for the win.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning of New Jersey City’s 3-2 win over Baruch. She had two hits in a 6-2 loss to Baruch.