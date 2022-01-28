Ever the optimist, Wildwood graduate Frank Vogel remains positive about the Lakers' future

PHILADELPHIA - Star power forward Anthony Davis returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup Tuesday from his knee injury.
But on Thursday night, Lebron James missed the game against the Philadelphia 76ers with his own sore knee.
That’s the type of season it’s been for Lakers coach and 1991 Wildwood High School graduate Frank Vogel.
Without Lebron, the 76ers beat the Lakers 105-87 at Wells Fargo Center. Los Angeles began Friday with a 24-25 record in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers roster has been in a state of flux all season.
“Whoever we have in uniform that’s always been the focus” Vogel said before Thursday's game of how the team has dealt with constant transactions. “Whichever guys are out; we coach the guys that are in. We always feel like we have enough firepower to get the W. The biggest thing for us is try to get all of our guys on the floor together.”
Two seasons after coaching the Lakers to an NBA title, Vogel’s job status is debated in newspapers and on national and Los Angeles-based sports-talk shows. He is reportedly signed through the 2022-23 season.
“The noise is the noise,” Vogel said. “That’s always going to be there when you coach a team like the L.A. Lakers. There’s high expectations. I wouldn’t have it any other way. We come to work every day, focus on our team and our habits, focus on the job. Win the next game and build the habits that are going to win for us in the playoffs.”
On Thursday against the 76ers, the signs of why the Lakers have struggled were clearly evident.
Los Angeles started Stanley Johnson, a player the Lakers first signed to a 10-day contract on Dec. 24.
Los Angeles’ bench rotation consisted of an aging Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, rookie Austin Reaves and second-year player Talen Horton-Tucker.
Few of those players were predicted to play key roles for the Lakers when the season began.
“I saw something the other day where it said, the Lakers had 20-something different lineups in this season already and we are not even to All-Star break yet,” Anthony said. “Anybody can see that that could cause inconsistency, but what are we going to do about it? We’ve got to still go out there and play, still try to win games.”
By now, Vogel is well-equipped to manage the daily churn of NBA life.
His basketball career began when he played for Wildwood, one of the state’s smallest schools with an enrollment of less than 300.
He began pursuing a career in coaching in 1994. After playing for Division III Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, he transferred to the University of Kentucky to get involved in the program run by then-coach Rick Pitino. Vogel landed a job at Kentucky working as video coordinator. He took the game film and edited it into highlights for Pitino and his coaches to study.
Pitino made Vogel chief video coordinator of the Boston Celtics when he became head coach of that team in 1997. Vogel became an assistant coach when Jim O’Brien became the Boston head coach in 2001. Vogel also served as O’Brien’s assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004-05 and went to Indiana with O’Brien when he was hired as head coach in 2007.
Vogel was named head coach of the Pacers on Jan. 30, 2011, after O’Brien was fired. Vogel led Indiana to the 2013 and 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, which the Pacers lost to Lebron James and the Miami Heat. After Indiana, Vogel coached in Orlando for the Magic from 2016-18. The Lakers hired Vogel in 2019.
A journey like that requires the power of positive thinking, and keeping in his character Vogel found reasons in Thursday’s loss to be hopeful about this season, namely Davis’ 31 points on 14 of 21 shooting.
“There’s reasons why we keep saying we’re optimistic about what we can do this year,” Vogel said. “We just haven’t seen it all together at once. The belief in our group is very strong. There’s still a lot of ways that we can improve but seeing Anthony play that way reinforces our belief.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.