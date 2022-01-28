Ever the optimist, Wildwood graduate Frank Vogel remains positive about the Lakers' future

PHILADELPHIA - Star power forward Anthony Davis returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup Tuesday from his knee injury.

But on Thursday night, Lebron James missed the game against the Philadelphia 76ers with his own sore knee.

That’s the type of season it’s been for Lakers coach and 1991 Wildwood High School graduate Frank Vogel.

Without Lebron, the 76ers beat the Lakers 105-87 at Wells Fargo Center. Los Angeles began Friday with a 24-25 record in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers roster has been in a state of flux all season.

“Whoever we have in uniform that’s always been the focus” Vogel said before Thursday's game of how the team has dealt with constant transactions. “Whichever guys are out; we coach the guys that are in. We always feel like we have enough firepower to get the W. The biggest thing for us is try to get all of our guys on the floor together.”

Two seasons after coaching the Lakers to an NBA title, Vogel’s job status is debated in newspapers and on national and Los Angeles-based sports-talk shows. He is reportedly signed through the 2022-23 season.