Approximately 100 women will participate in the first Evelyn Hill Cycling Club charity ride in Deerfield Township on Sunday, May 21.

Proceeds from the women-only ride will benefit the Salem County Women’s Shelter. Riders also are asked to bring a personal care item for women at the shelter.

The 9 a.m. ride will begin and end at the Evelyn Hill Cycling shop at 685 Kenyon Ave. in the Rosenhayn section of the township. Riders can choose from 20-, 30- and 50-mile routes along rural roads in Cumberland and Salem counties.

“We are thrilled with the response from women throughout the tri-state area,” Barbara Kornbluh, founder of the Eveylyn Hill Cycling Club, said in a release. “The ride is on beautiful country roads and we are excited to support the county women’s shelter and its work.”

The cost to sign up is $60. The woman-run Top Shelf Mobile Cuisine food truck will be on site, and there will be a female DJ and prizes at the end of the ride. Evelyn Hill Cycling women’s clothing will be available to buy. To register, go to bikereg.com/she-bikes. The deadline to register is 11 p.m. next Friday.

​“We started our cycling club five years ago as a way for local women to get fit, have fun, and socialize,” Kornbluh said. “This ride is an opportunity for women to share a great time and support other women.”

The club also holds weekly rides at 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and at 10 a.m. Saturdays. The EZ-Monday rides, typically around 10 miles, are ideal for beginners or those just getting back into cycling. Saturday rides are typically about 20 miles, or whatever the group wants to do.

“The motto for our club is everyone rides, and no one rides alone,” Kornbluh said. “We adjust our rides based on the fitness level of those attending.”

For more information about the club, go its Facebook page or email evelynhillcycling@gmail.com.