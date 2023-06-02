Chiara Noja has wowed golf fans on the Ladies European Tour for the past two years.

Next week, the 17-year-old from Germany will make her LPGA Tour debut at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Noja joins an impressive list of players, including defending Classic champion Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson, who made their LPGA professional debuts in the Classic.

The $1.75 million Classic will be held June 9-11 on the Bay Course at the Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township.

The Classic is always one of the highlights of the New Jersey sports scene. The event began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year gap from 2007-2009 when past Classic organizers were involved in a feud with LPGA officials over the tournament dates. Since ShopRite became the tournament sponsor in 1992, the event has raised more than $40 million for charity.

Noja will play the Classic on a sponsor’s exemption. She turned professional in 2022, when she was 15. Noja won her first LET event in November when she defeated Charley Hull in a playoff at the Aramco Team Series (an individual event despite its name) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

All LPGA events give sponsor exemptions to allow chosen golfers to compete. These exemptions are often for promising players or local favorites. The Classic has a long history of providing some of the world’s top players with sponsor exemptions. Cristie Kerr (1996) Michelle Wie (2003), Paula Creamer (2004) and Thompson (2010) all played ShopRite on sponsor exemptions.

Noja will be one 144 golfers who tee off in the Classic. In addition to Henderson, the field includes several other past champions, including Anna Nordqvist (2015-16) and Stacy Lewis (2012-14). Other past Classic winners in the field are Mel Reid (2020), Annie Park (2018), In Kyung Kim (2017) and Angela Stanford (2003).

In addition, Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, also will compete. Ko has already won two tournaments this year. The field also includes New Jersey natives Marina Alex of Wayne in Passaic County and Karen Chung of Budd Lake in Morris County. Georgia Hall, who won the 2018 Women's British Open and is ranked No. 9 in the world, also is scheduled to compete.

Also receiving sponsor exemptions are University of Florida junior Maisie Filler, who made the cut tat last year's Classic as an exemption, and Meaghan Francella, a teaching professional at Philadelphia Cricket Club.