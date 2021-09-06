Etter-Veight takes over Millville field hockey from grandmother Clauda McCarthy

Cooper scored eight goals and had two assists in 2020. Sheppard had a goal and three assists. Mahabir started every game and had three shutouts, averaged 6.5 saves per game and had a 1.27 goals-against average.

Others key players include speedy junior forward Alexis Moler, freshman midfielder Emmah Devlin, a skilled club player, freshman defender Brooke Powers, whom Etter-Veight called a natural leader, and junior forward Aliza Langlois.

Moler scored two goals last year, and Langlois had two assists.

The Thunderbolts' assistant coaches are Brenda Hoffman, and Dominic Pontari, who also is a girls lacrosse assistant.

"We have six freshmen, four juniors and three sophomores," Etter-Veight said. "It's a very small team in numbers. COVID kept some people from coming out. In the first year, there are a lot of challenges. We're young, and we can shape them. We should be good in the next couple years."

Sheppard is a third-year varsity player. She said Casey Etter and McCarthy talked her into playing field hockey when she was in the fifth grade.