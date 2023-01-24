 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALL SPORTS MUSEUM OF SOUTHERN NJ

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio to be inducted into All Sports Museum of Southern Jersey Hall of Fame

Knicks 76ers Basketball

ESPN's Sal Paolantonio rings the bell prior to the first half a game between the = Knicks and the 76ers on Nov. 20, 2019, in Philadelphia.  

 Chris Szagola, Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, while the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC title.

Sal Paolantonio will be inducted into the All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey Hall of Fame, the museum announced Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held March 11 at Ramblewood Country Club in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

Paolantonio, a longtime resident of South Jersey, has been a national correspondent for ESPN since 1995. He has hosted the "NFL Matchup" show for 20 years. He also announces games as a booth analyst for ESPN's national radio network.

“We are honored that Sal Pal has accepted our invitation to join the South Jersey sports hall of fame and we look forward to his induction on March 11th,” museum Chairman Dom Valella said in a release.

Paolantonio has been an NFL reporter for 30 years, including his tenure at the Philadelphia Inquirer, and is on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. In 2018, Paolantonio earned the Jack Newfield Courage in Journalism Award from the New York Daily News.

Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski will host the induction ceremony. Joe DeCamara, who hosts the midday show on 94 WIP but will move to the morning show when longtime host Angelo Cataldi retires, will be the master of ceremonies.

Previous inductees include former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier, former Flyers player Brian Propp, golfer Judy Dickinson and former Phillies Greg Luzinski, Larry Bowa and Tug McGraw.

The museum's mission, the release said, is "to collect, preserve, display and foster appreciation of sports represented by the historical artifacts associated with the 8 county area of southern New Jersey (Ocean and Burlington Counties south). Inductions into the Hall of Fame section are held for deserving individuals as determined by the Board of Directors."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

