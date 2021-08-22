Ernie Bing comes 800-plus miles to return home for AC Boxing Hall of Fame induction

ATLANTIC CITY — Former Atlantic City lightweight and welterweight boxer Ernie Bing traveled 829 miles to return home for a moment of triumph.

The 66-year-old Bing, now a resident of Atlanta, was one of 25 boxers, trainers, media people or other associates inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The presentation was for the inductees of 2020 and 2021. The fight crowd gathered for the fifth annual event, along with fans who wanted autographs and photos taken with the ring celebrities.

“This is a blessing from God,” Bing said as he waited with brother Ernell for the ceremony to begin. “I started as a young amateur in 1967, and my last fight was in 1985 in London, England. I’m thankful I can stand here and talk about it. I still watch boxing on TV. I miss a lot of people that I knew. I grew up in the city where there were a lot of gifted fighters. I first started with Frankie Polo and then with Mike Hall. A lot of people helped me.”

Bing, who also previously lived in Pleasantville, almost didn’t make the trip.

“It was hard to get me to come back,” Bing said.