Ernie Bing comes 800-plus miles to return home for AC Boxing Hall of Fame induction

ATLANTIC CITY — Former Atlantic City lightweight and welterweight boxer Ernie Bing traveled 829 miles to return home for a moment of triumph.
The 66-year-old Bing, now a resident of Atlanta, was one of 25 boxers, trainers, media people or other associates inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
The presentation was for the inductees of 2020 and 2021. The fight crowd gathered for the fifth annual event, along with fans who wanted autographs and photos taken with the ring celebrities.
“This is a blessing from God,” Bing said as he waited with brother Ernell for the ceremony to begin. “I started as a young amateur in 1967, and my last fight was in 1985 in London, England. I’m thankful I can stand here and talk about it. I still watch boxing on TV. I miss a lot of people that I knew. I grew up in the city where there were a lot of gifted fighters. I first started with Frankie Polo and then with Mike Hall. A lot of people helped me.”
Bing, who also previously lived in Pleasantville, almost didn’t make the trip.
“It was hard to get me to come back,” Bing said.
“I wanted to send my grandson, but they convinced me that I should go. They said that the boxing people wanted to honor me for all my hard work.”
Bing was a slick, speedy boxer with a pretty good punch who trained much of his amateur and pro career at Seven Champs Gym in Pleasantville. His career pro record was 19 wins, 10 losses and two draws, with 7 KOs.
The other living boxers inducted were Riddick Bowe, Roy Jones Jr., Felix Trinidad, Kelly Pavlik, Ivan Robinson, Simon Brown, Calvin Grove and Al Cole.
Jones and Bowe got a lot of attention as they signed autographs and posed for pictures.
Bowe, a puncher and two-time former heavyweight champion, was 43-1 with one no contest (33 KOs) in an outstanding career.
“Atlantic City is my second home,” said Bowe, 54, of Brooklyn, New York. “I love it. It’s nice to be in the Hall of Fame.”
Jones, a boxer-puncher, won titles in four different classes from middleweight to heavyweight. His record was 66-9 with 47 KOs.
Boxers and boxing associates who were posthumously inducted included Laoma Byrd, Pernell Whitaker, Percy Richardson, Frank Cappuccino, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton Sr. and Tony Thornton Sr.
Byrd, the only woman inducted Sunday, ran a legendary boxing training camp in Pleasantville where many champions prepared for their bouts.
Media people inducted were Al Bernstein, Ed Keenan and Marc Abrams. Steve Weisfeld was an official inducted. In the operations category, Ron Katz, Nino DelBuono and Murad Muhammad were chosen. Among trainers and cut men, Aaron Snowell and Joey Eye were inducted.
No one there was friendlier or had more personality than Eye, a 52-year-old cut man, actor and former boxer who explained his unique surname.
“My name is Joey Intrieri,” he said. “When I was a kid they called me ‘Joey I’. When I became a cutman, I changed it to Joey Eye (a cutman’s main job is to stop cuts around a boxer’s eye). It was kind of a play on words.
“I’ve acted in over 100 independent films, and I was in ‘Rocky II’ and ‘V’. I played myself in the movie ‘Creed’ (the seventh ‘Rocky’ film).
“It’s great to come back to Atlantic City. There’s something about it. It has the glamor of the fight game.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.