Ernest Howard leads Sacred Heart defense in win against Darmouth: Local college notebook

Junior linebacker Ernest Howard led the Sacred Heart University football team’s defense in a 38-31 win over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Howard, a 2020 Pleasantville High School graduate, made a team-leading 11 tackles, including a team-high two tackles for a loss. He also intercepted a pass for the Pioneers.

Also for Sacred Heart, Jaylen DeCoteau (St. Augustine Prep) broke up a pass.

In four games for the Pioneers (2-2), Howard has a team-leading 35 tackles, including four for a loss, two pass breakups, an interception and a QB hit.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) made four tackles in Georgetown’s 42-6 loss to Columbia.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made a tackle in Pittsburgh’s 45-24 win over Rhode Island.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) made seven tackles, including a sack, in Rutgers’ 27-10 loss to Iowa. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) made four tackles and blocked a punt.

RB LeQuint Allen (Millville) had a 1-yard run and a 7-yard reception in Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made eight tackles and forced a fumble in Temple’s 28-0 win over Massachusetts. OL Wisdom Quarshie (St. Joseph) started for an offense that gained 313 yards.

RB Patrick Smith (Holy Spirit) ran five times for 11 yards in Vanderbilt’s 55-3 loss to Alabama.

RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) ran for 45 yards on 11 carries and added two catches for 9 yards in Merrimack’s 26-13 win over Delaware State. For DSU, DL Kevin DeShields (Bridgeton) and LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) each had one tackle.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) had 12 tackles and recovered a fumble in Hampton’s 35-3 loss to Delaware.

TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) made a 14-yard catch in Holy Cross’ 35-10 win over Colgate.

WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) made five catches for 49 yards in Lafayette’s 12-0 loss to Penn.

LB Joseph Bonczek (St. Augustine) made four tackles in Princeton’s 29-17 win over Lehigh.

LB Angelo Vokolos (St. Augustine) made four tackles, including a sack, in Marist’s 30-25 win over Drake.

DB Jabril Shakur (Pleasantville) made three tackles in Monmouth’s 49-42 win over Villanova. OL JT Cornelius (Southern) made his first career start for an offense that gained 482 yards, including 321 rushing. For Villanova, Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) had two tackles.

QB Joshua Zamot (Holy Spirit) was 1 for 2 for 19 yards and ran for 5 yards in Stony Brook’s 51-7 loss to Richmond.

OL Jonathon Rioux (Lacey Township) started on an Assumption offense that gained 360 yards, including 273 rushing, in a 26-14 win over Pace.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) made both PATs and was 1 for 2 in field goals, hitting a 28-yarder, in Bloomsburg’s 31-17 loss to Shippensburg.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had a team-leading nine tackles in Saint Anselm’s 21-14 win over Southern Connecticut State. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 30.3 yards on three punts, including one inside the 20-yard line.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed for 161 yards and three TDs on 31 carries in Virginia Union’s 31-28 win over Fayetteville State.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made five tackles in Albright’s 45-0 loss to Lycoming.

QB Louie Barrios IV (Cedar Creek) went 15 for 23 with 247 yards, three TDs and two interceptions in Delaware Valley’s 41-0 win over Misericordia. He added 14 yards rushing on three carries. WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) caught two passes for 28 yards, including a 20-yard TD. LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) made three tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, and added a QB hit. DB Barry Turner (Vineland) picked off a pass. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 27.8 yards on five punts.

DB Otis Harold III (Vineland) had one tackle in FDU-Florham’s 27-23 loss to King’s.

LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May Regional) made a team-leading 17 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, in Kean’s 9-7 loss to U.S. Merchant Marine. DB Jawon Glover (Absegami) returned a kick 17 yards. DB Dazzy Iannuzzio (Holy Spirit) added a tackle.

DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made five tackles, including two for a loss, in Montclair State’s 10-0 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute. DB Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May) made five tackles and picked off a pass.

LB Jashon Teller (Holy Spirit) had a team-high nine tackles, including one for a loss, in Moravian’s 54-0 loss to Johns Hopkins. RB Stefan Lorick (Mainland Regional) made one tackle.

QB Joe Repetti (Ocean City) completed 17 of 22 passes for 270 yards and five TDs in Muhlenberg’s 41-7 win over McDaniel. He added 11 rushing yards on four attempts. On Monday, he was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

DB Kevin Vandever (Hammonton) made a team-leading 12 tackles in Rowan’s 27-24 loss to Salve Regina. DB Amin Bailey (Pleasantville) made two tackles. RB Mo Soumaworo (EHT) returned a kick 12 yards. DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland) and LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) each had one tackle.

DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) and younger brother DL Chase Lomax (St. Joseph) each had one tackle in Salisbury’s 35-0 win over Western New England. For Western New England, DL Michael Dogostino (Hammonton) made a stop.

DL Joseph Kolonich (St. Augustine) had one sack and a forced fumble in Ursinus’ 22-7 win over Franklin & Marshall.

LB Tallen Murray (St. Joseph) made seven tackles in Wilkes’ 24-19 loss to Lebanon Valley.