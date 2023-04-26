Emily Cimino highlights weekend with walk-off double for Lehigh: College notebook

Emily Cimino's game-winning hit set the Lehigh University softball team on its way to a sweep of Army over the weekend.

Cimino, a Wildwood Catholic High School (now Academy) graduate from Estell Manor, hit a two-ruin double in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 4-3 win over Army in the series opener. She had a hit, a run and an RBI in a 4-1 win. She hit an RBI triple and a single in a 6-2 win.

Cimino began Wednesday batting .338 with 14 doubles, two triples, six homers, 39 RBIs and 31 runs for the Mountain Hawks (34-10).

In Iona's 4-0 win over Quinnipiac, Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) singled and scored, and Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) scored.

Madison Hand (Buena Regional) singled twice in Maine's 9-1 loss to Boston University.

Devin Coia (Vineland) had two hits and an RBI in Monmouth's 6-4 win over Drexel.

Rian Eignemann (Millville) singled and scored in South Florida's 7-3 loss to Florida.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) had two hits and scored in Western Kentucky's 3-2 loss to Louisville. She had a single, a double and scored in a 3-2 win over Florida Atlantic. She singled and scored in a 1-0 win over Florida Atlantic.

Gabriella Monzo (Mainland) had a hit and an RBI in Goldey-Beacom's 6-5 win over Georgian Court.

Cayla Kalani (Hammontin) had an RBI single and a run in Jefferson's 9-1 win over Chestnut Hill. She had two hits and scored in a 10-3 win over Chestnut Hill. In a 5-4 loss to Felician, Remy Smith (Hammonton) had a single and a double. In a 9-0 win over Dominican, Smith singled and scored.

Gabby D'Ottavio (Buena) hit a three-run homer and a single in Millersville's 11-7 loss to East Stroudsburg. She doubled and scored in a 7-4 loss to Lock Haven. She hit a solo homer and a single in a 5-1 loss to Shippensburg.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) struck out one in a complete-game victory in West Chester's 6-2 win over East Stroudsburg. She struck out one in a five-inning complete game in a 10-1 victory over Bloomsburg.

Megan Sooy (Millville) hit a solo home run, a double and scored twice in Arcadia's 6-4 win over DeSales. She went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs in a 5-4 win over Stevens Institute of Technology. She had a hit and a run in a 6-5 loss to Stevens.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) doubled and scored in Cabrini's 5-1 win over Widener. She had a single, a double and two runs in a 5-4 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Peyton McGowan (Egg Harbor Township) hit a pair of RBI singles in Immaculata's 11-9 loss to Marymount.

Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) hit an RBI single in Neumann's 2-1 win over Centenary. She also pitched a complete game, striking out three. In a 5-4 loss to Marymount, Cioni Simmons (Cumberland Regional) got two hits and scored twice.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) hit an RBI double in New Jersey City's 1-0 win over Kean. She had two hits and scored in a 7-1 loss to Kean. She had two hits and scored in a 9-1 win over Hunter. She singled twice and scored three runs in an 8-7 win over Hunter.

In Penn State-Brandywine's 33-1 win over PSU-Scranton, Naya Rivera (Oakcrest) singled, scored and drove in a run. April Lewandowski (Hammonton) added a hit and a run. In a 4-0 win over PSU-Schuylkill, Lewandowski struck out three in a complete-game shutout.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run in Ramapo's 12-0 win over Rutgers-Newark. In an 11-2 win over Rutgers-Newark, Wheeler hit a three-run homer, a two-run homer and an RBI double. She also struck out one in a five-inning complete-game victory. In a 12-1 win over NJ City, she had two hits, three runs and an RBI. She struck out one in 3 1/3 innings to improve to 9-3. In an 8-0 win over NJ City, she had two hits and a run.

Tianna Ortiz (Oakcrest) singled and scored in Rosemont's 8-0 win over Valley Forge.

Korie Hague (Vineland) had a hit and an RBI in Rowan's 5-4 win over Stockton. In a 5-1 win over Stockton, Hague hit a two-run single. Katilyn Riggs (EHT) singled and scored. In a 5-3 win over Kean, Hague hit an RBI double and scored twice.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) pitched a scoreless inning in Salisbury's 10-1 win over Marymount.

Zoe Bork (EHT) went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in Susquehanna's 10-4 win over Lynchburg.

Elizabeth Gosse (Southern Regional) struck out one in 6 1/3 innings in The College of New Jersey's 8-0 win over Rutgers-Camden. In a 13-5 win over Rutgers-Camden, Kaci Neveling (EHT resident) singled, doubled and scored three runs. In a 3-1 win over Montclair State, Gosse struck out one in the complete game, and Neveling scored. In a 4-2 win over Montclair State, Neveling singled and scored, and Gosse pitched two shutout innings for the save.

Abigail Craige (Ocean City) drove in the go-ahead run on a groundout in Virginia Wesleyan's 3-2 win over Shenandoah. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 14-0 win over Eastern Mennonite. She hit a grand slam and a three-run homer in a 15-0 win over Ferrum.

Men's volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern) had 28 assists and six digs in Belmont Abbey's 3-0 win over Lees-McRae. He had 30 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 loss to North Greenville.

Women's track and field

Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) won the triple jump in 12.75 meters for host Rutgers at the Rutgers Relays. Tey'ana Ames (ACIT) was second in the high jump (1.7m) and fourth in the shot put (13.59m).

Monmouth's Annie Rutledge (EHT) was second in the 400 hurdles (1 minute, 05.61 seconds) at the Rutgers Relays. Isabella Leak (EHT) was ninth in the 800 (2:15.30).

NJIT's Grace Burke (Ocean City) was eighth in the 400 (58:00) at the Rutgers Relays.

Rider's Mariah Stephens (EHT) won the triple jump with a personal-best 12.14 meters, the second-best mark in school history, at the Rider Invitational. She also won the 100 hurdles (14.68).

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) won the 400 (58.62) and was third in the 200 (26.14) for Saint Peter's at the Hofstra Invitational. She ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (57.11).

Rowan's Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was fifth in the long jump (5.12m) at the Widener Invitational. Rachel Wright (Ocean City) was fifth in the high jump (1.51m).

For host Widener, Maria Muzzarelli (Buena) was second in the 100 (12.31) and third in the 200 (25.31). Tia Furbush (Bridgeton) was eighth in the triple jump (10.31m).