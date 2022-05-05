Emily Biddle finishes season hitting .326 for UNC Pembroke softball: College notebook

Emily Biddle wrapped up her softball career with the University of North Carolina at Pembroke last week.

Biddle, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, hit an RBI double in UNC Pembroke’s 5-4 win over Erskine in the Conference Carolinas Tournament. She had a single, two runs and an RBI in an 8-1 win over Mount Olive. She had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 6-3 loss to Emmanuel. She had two hits and an RBI in a 6-5 loss to Belmont Abbey to end their tournament run.

Biddle started in all 44 games for the NCAA Division II Braves (27-17). The redshirt senior outfielder hit .326 (46 for 141) with 12 doubles, a triple, a team-leading seven homers, 38 RBIs and 28 runs.

She spent the last three seasons at UNC Pembroke and batted .286 (86 hits) with 13 homers in 103 career games. She played the two years prior for St. Petersburg College in Florida.

Biddle was the leadoff hitter for EHT’s 2017 state championship team, batting .490 her senior season. She was a first-team Press All-Star.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) had two hits in Alabama at Birmingham’s 5-4 loss to North Texas. She doubled and scored in a 2-1 win over North Texas.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed three runs, two earned, and got the win for Binghamton in a 10-3 victory over Hartford. She allowed a run and struck out two in three innings to get the win in a 10-2 win over Hartford, improving to 8-8.

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit an RBI single and scored in Bryant’s 7-3 loss to Siena. She had an RBI single and scored in a 5-3 win over Central Connecticut State.

Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Iona’s 11-5 loss to Fairfield. She had three hits and a run in a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac. She had a single and a double in a 3-0 win over Quinnipiac.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) hit a three-run double, an RBI double and scored twice in Lehigh’s 9-1 win over Colgate.

Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) had a single and a double in Manhattan’s 10-3 loss to Marist.

Devin Coia (Vineland) had an RBI single in Monmouth’s 7-1 loss to Siena.

Erin O’Brien (Cumberland) hit a double in Nyack’s 2-0 loss to Wilmington. She doubled in a 2-1 loss to Post. She had a two-run single in a 5-4 loss to Goldey-Beacom.

In University of the Sciences’ 3-2 loss to Georgian Court, Abbigail Markee (Millville) singled and scored, and Megan Master (Atlantic City) allowed an unearned run and struck out three in 4 1/3 innings in relief. In a 2-0 loss to Holy Family, Markee had two hits. In a 9-4 win over Holy Family, Master pitched a complete game, striking out six. In a 4-3 win over Chestnut Hill, Markee hit an RBI double and scored, and Master allowed three unearned runs and struck out six in the eight-inning complete game.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) struck out two in 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief for West Chester in an 8-1 win over Kutztown. She allowed a run and struck out three in three innings in relief in a 4-1 loss to Kutztown.

Megan Sooy (Millville) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs in Arcadia’s 5-1 win over Neumann. She hit an RBI single and an RBI double in an 8-3 win over Neumann. She singled and scored in a 4-3 win over Stockton. She hit a three-run homer and a solo homer in an 8-4 win over Stevens Institute of Technology. On Monday, she was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) had two hits, two runs and an RBI in Cabrini’s 12-0 win over Immaculata in the Atlantic East Conference Tournament. She singled and scored in a 5-0 win over Marymount. Cabrini advanced to Friday’s title game of the double-elimination tournament.

Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy) hit a double and scored in Immaculata’s 9-8 win over Albright. In a 5-3 win over Albright, Peyton McGowan (EHT) had two doubles and two RBIs, Nicolette Merlino (OLMA) allowed a run in three innings for the no-decision, and Maggie Wilkinson (Mainland) allowed two runs and struck out two in three innings to get the win. In an 11-5 loss to Marymount in the Atlantic East Tournament, McGowan hit an RBI single. In a 12-0 loss to Cabrini, Wilkinson allowed a run and struck out one in 1 1/3 in relief.

Emily Tunney (Absegami) had a single and pitched 2/3 shutout in relief for New Jersey City in a 9-0 loss to Montclair State. She had a single and a double in an 8-0 loss to Rowan.

In Penn State-Brandywine’s 11-10 loss to PSU-Du Bois, Taylor D’Attilio (Cedar Creek) had an RBI single, and Gianna Terpolilli (OLMA) had a run and an RBI. In a 6-5 win over PSU-Du Bois, Terpolilli singled and drove in a run. In an 11-0 win over PSU-Du Bois, Terpolilli singled, drove in three runs and scored.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) hit a solo homer and struck out one in two shutout innings in Ramapo’s 11-0 win over John Jay. She hit a three-run homer, singled and scored twice in an 11-3 win over John Jay. She had a double and a single, and struck out three in a seven-inning complete game in a 4-0 loss to Rowan. She hit a two-run single, and struck out three in a seven-inning complete game in a 7-3 win over The College of New Jersey.

Tianna Ortiz (Oakcrest) singled and scored in Rosemont’s 4-1 win over Saint Elizabeth.

Korie Hague (Vineland) hit an RBI single in Rowan’s 4-0 win over Ramapo. She had two hits and two RBIs in an 8-0 win over New Jersey City.

Kimmy Musarra (Millville) had two hits, three runs and an RBI in Rutgers-Camden’s 9-8 win over Rutgers-Newark. She had two hits and a run in a 7-3 loss to Kean.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) struck out five in three shutout innings to get the save in Salisbury’s 9-1 win over Washington College.

Zoe Bork (EHT) hit an RBI double and scored in Susquehanna’s 4-2 win over Dickinson. She had two hits, including a three-run double, in a 6-0 win over Dickinson. She went 3 for 3 with a double, a run and three RBIs in a 9-1 win over Catholic.

In TCNJ’s 8-0 win over Rutgers-Newark, Kaci Neveling (Toms River North; EHT resident) had three hits, two runs and an RBI, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) struck out five in the six-inning complete-game shutout and her 12th win of the season. In a 13-1 win over Rutgers-Newark, Neveling had a single, a double, two runs and two RBIs. In a 7-3 loss to Ramapo, Neveling had a single and an RBI.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

