EHT Tornadoes set for Region softball tournament

For the first time since 2013, the Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 8-and-under softball program earned a berth in the regional tournament.
After capturing the District 3/4 title and finishing as runners-up in the Southern New Jersey Babe Ruth tournament, the Tornadoes will compete in the Middle-Atlantic Region Tournament.
The double-elimination tournament is from July 8-11 at Fred Allen Softball Complex in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.
The Middle Atlantic Region features teams from Delaware, Maryland, Southern and Northern New Jersey, Eastern and Western New York and Pennsylvania. The winner and runner-up each advance to the Babe Ruth World series from July 28-Aug. 5 in Treasure Coast, Florida.
"I am thrilled," EHT coach Christina Naughton said. "I am so proud of this group of girls. For being 7 and 8 years old, they are extremely dedicated little girls. They are always asking, 'What can I work on? What can I do to make me better?' I'm very lucky I have great parent support for all these girls. I probably drive these parents insane with, 'Hey, guess what? We are going to throw in an extra practice tomorrow.'
"But they (the players) are always there. ... I cannot be more thankful for the group of parents and girls I have."
EHT team that features top players in the community. Twenty-three players tried out for the All-Star team, with 15 making the roster. Some key players include Alanna Muniir, Elleana Jones, Annabelle Nammour, Lina Carboni and Havannah Rago.
Naughton passionately described each of the five standouts, and called the entire team "little beasts."
One of the star pitchers on the team, and one of the youngest players, Muniir has been a leader in the circle, calling plays to her teammates before each play. The 7-year-old also is productive at the plate. Nammour, who is also 7 and fresh out of T-ball, is one of the more consistent hitters for EHT, driving in numerous runs in crucial moments.
Jones is dominant in the field, turning some critical double plays and making plenty of defensive stops. The 8-year-old shortstop has not struck out this season, driving in multiple runs.
Carboni leads the teams in RBIs this season, knocking in multiple runs in the district tournament that led to huge wins. She is a solid center fielder, never failing to back up second base or make big plays.
Rago, the team's starting second basemen, struck out only once this season and often hits doubles or triples. She is another solid defender, getting outs in big moments for EHT.
"It's amazing to watch," Naughton said. "Some of the girls are pretty young. ... I'm so proud. It's just a great feeling to see how they are coming together. They play like a team. We do things off the field as a team. And our motto is we aren't just a team, we are a family. We stress respect and the love of softball and the value of teamwork."
The Tornadoes also give back to the community, including picking up trash and cleaning two softball fields and a soccer field last month at the Child's Kirk Memorial Park in the township.
Each girl on the team practices to improve their softball skills five or six days per week. EHT practiced in the 92-degree heat Wednesday for two hours.
"They are so excited. These girls have been talking about (the chance to advance to) Florida nonstop already," Naughton said. "Even before we won the district tournament, in their head they were planning to go to Florida.
"They truly are a special group of talented young ladies, and I am thankful that I have had the opportunity to coach them."
