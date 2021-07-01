EHT Tornadoes set for Region softball tournament

Naughton passionately described each of the five standouts, and called the entire team "little beasts."

One of the star pitchers on the team, and one of the youngest players, Muniir has been a leader in the circle, calling plays to her teammates before each play. The 7-year-old also is productive at the plate. Nammour, who is also 7 and fresh out of T-ball, is one of the more consistent hitters for EHT, driving in numerous runs in crucial moments.

Jones is dominant in the field, turning some critical double plays and making plenty of defensive stops. The 8-year-old shortstop has not struck out this season, driving in multiple runs.

Carboni leads the teams in RBIs this season, knocking in multiple runs in the district tournament that led to huge wins. She is a solid center fielder, never failing to back up second base or make big plays.

Rago, the team's starting second basemen, struck out only once this season and often hits doubles or triples. She is another solid defender, getting outs in big moments for EHT.