EHT resident, volunteer soccer coach Vancho Gorgiev receives free knee replacement surgery from AtlantiCare

It was a holiday miracle for Vancho Gorgiev.
The Egg Harbor Township resident and volunteer soccer coach underwent a free knee replacement surgery at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus through the Galloway Township hospital's participation in the 2021 Operation Walk USA.
Eighteen hospitals across the country participated in the event, which takes place every December as a humanitarian effort and provides surgery, hospitalization and pre- and post-operative care at no cost to the patient who might not qualify for government health insurance, have insurance or be able to afford surgery. The candidate must be a United States citizen.
Dr. Fabio Orozco, who called Operation Walk USA "a beautiful thing" and "an opportunity to provide that care to a patient," was the orthopedic surgeon who performed the operation on Gorgiev.
This is the fourth year AtlantiCare participated in Operation Walk USA, providing free surgeries to six patients during that span.
"I am so glad to be a part of (Operation Walk USA) and do something so special for a special person," said Orozco, who noted Gorgiev's right knee was affecting his quality of life, as there was a significant amount of arthritis and was basically bone on bone.
Gorgiev, who moved to the United States from Macedonia two years ago and does not speak English, played soccer his entire life, even at the professional level. He coached men's semiprofessional and youth teams in Macedonia. The sport is his passion.
The 67-year-old, who is currently doing physical therapy, kicks with his left leg. Since all his life he planted with his right leg, the knee worsened over time, as with some other soccer players who have similar problems with their plant leg. The pain was severe, a release from Atlanticare said.
The surgery went very well, Orozco said. And, Gorgiev doesn't feel any pain and is able to walk, but the full range of motion is still not back. But, after physical therapy, that will come back.
"I'm tremendously happy and pleased with the procedure itself and very thankful to AtlantiCare and Operation Walk USA and with the help from Dr. Fabio Orozco," said Gorgiev through a translator, his son Nenad Gorgiev.
The surgery did not involve any cutting of muscles or tendons, Orozco said. The operation was done robotically, and Stryker donated the knee implants. The elder Gorgiev was discharged in 24 hours and walked just a few hours after surgery.
Operation Walk USA estimated 20 free orthopedic hip and joint replacements were provided to 21 patients nationwide, a release from AtlantiCare said. This was the 11th year for Operation Walk USA, which has provided free total joint replacement to 802 patients and surgeries valued more than $21.6 million.
Along with Stryker, DePuy Synthes, DJO Global, Medacta, Smith & Nephew, Total Joint Orthopedics and Zimmer Biomet donated the hip and knee implants for the 2021 Operation Walk USA.
"I think in our area it is important to create awareness of how much quality care we can provide at the shore area. It is very humbling for me to be part of Operation Walk and to be part of changing people's life," Orozco said.
AtlantiCare’s Musculoskeletal Institute and pre- and post-operative teams and Orozco were just some of the individuals that helped with this amazing event. Having that community was very special and rewarding for everyone who was involved.
"It's a lot of groups collaborating together to make it happen. It's such a wonderful thing to do for the patient and their family," said AtlantiCare Musculoskeletal Institute preoperative program navigator Heather Schultz.
"This has changed (Vancho Gorgiev's) life. This is a life changing surgery for someone. It's incredible to be a part of that."
Nenad Gorgiev, 41, is the Holy Spirit High School boys soccer coach and owns Prestige Soccer Training in EHT, where he works with both boys and girls soccer clubs from Absecon, EHT, Little Egg Harbor and East Greenwich, Gloucester County. He moved to the area from Macedonia in 2006. Vancho Gorgiev also helps coach at the training facility and cannot wait to get back on the field training kids — and this time doing so with better strength.
"It is like I was born again for a second time," said Vancho Gorgiev, who walks around his neighborhood to help his rehabilitation to eventually be able to fully bend and extend his knee.
Nenad Gorgiev has two sons — Neven, 8, and Jovan, 6 — who both enjoy playing and learning from their grandfather. Actually, the two kids have grown and learned more about soccer under the guidance of their grandfather than their father, said Nenad, even though he trains for a living.
When training other kids, Neven and Jovan translate instructions for Vancho, who moved to the United States with his wife, Nevenka, to be near family. Neven and Jovan are counting down the days for their grandfather's return to action.
And, Vancho enjoys kicking around the ball and teaching his grandchildren and many other athletes how to improve their skills, Nenad said. So, the elder Gorgiev is just as anxious to get back.
"He was my mentor and my coach since I was 5 years old," Nenad said about his father. "Sports are in our genes and our family."
Vancho Gorgiev expressed his gratitude to Operation Walk USA, AtlantiCare, Orozco and everyone who helped make this possible. Gorgiev was so happy to be selected for the program and anticipates coaching again soon. For him, Operation Walk USA has been very impactful.
"For me, this opportunity that was given, it is a miracle for me," Gorgiev said.
