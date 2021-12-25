EHT resident, volunteer soccer coach Vancho Gorgiev receives free knee replacement surgery from AtlantiCare

"It is like I was born again for a second time," said Vancho Gorgiev, who walks around his neighborhood to help his rehabilitation to eventually be able to fully bend and extend his knee.

Nenad Gorgiev has two sons — Neven, 8, and Jovan, 6 — who both enjoy playing and learning from their grandfather. Actually, the two kids have grown and learned more about soccer under the guidance of their grandfather than their father, said Nenad, even though he trains for a living.

When training other kids, Neven and Jovan translate instructions for Vancho, who moved to the United States with his wife, Nevenka, to be near family. Neven and Jovan are counting down the days for their grandfather's return to action.

And, Vancho enjoys kicking around the ball and teaching his grandchildren and many other athletes how to improve their skills, Nenad said. So, the elder Gorgiev is just as anxious to get back.

"He was my mentor and my coach since I was 5 years old," Nenad said about his father. "Sports are in our genes and our family."