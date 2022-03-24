EHT grad Jordan Hawkes saves a career-high, Michelle Pascrell scored 100th career goal for Stockton

Jordan Hawkes made a career-high nine saves to lead the Stockton University women’s lacrosse team to an 11-6 victory over Widener in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Hawkes graduated from Egg Harbor Township High School.

Michelle Pascrell scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, for the Ospreys (4-3). Casey Shultz scored four and added an assist. Holly Yannacone (Southern Regional) scored once and had an assist. Allie Bremer also scored once. Pascrell added a game-high seven ground balls.

Stockton and Widener were tied 2-2 after the first quarter. The Ospreys scored five in the second quarter, including two from Shultz. Widener scored twice to open the third quarter to cut its deficit to 7-4, but Stockton responded with two goals and led 9-4.

Stockton travels to Cabrini University at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Men’s basketball: DJ Campbell and Kyion Flanders earned more postseason honors Thursday. Campbell was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Player of the Year, while Flanders was named to the All-ECAC second team.

Campbell (Vineland H.S.) was also selected to the All-Region 4 First Team.

Flanders (Wildwood) and Campbell led the Ospreys (26-5) to their first New Jersey Athletic Conference title since 2016 and their first appearance in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 since 2014.

Campbell, who scored the second-most points in program history (618) and made the third-most 3-pointers (93), was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III All-America first team, won the NJAC and NABC District 4 Player of the Year and NJAC and NABC District 4 first team accolades.

Campbell averaged 19.9 points per game.

Flanders was named NJAC Defensive Player of the Year. He also received NJAC first team and NABC District 4 second team honors. He finished 35th in the nation in total steals (62). Flanders averaged 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

