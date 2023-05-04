EHT grad Donovan Sullivan named to all-conference tennis team: College notebook

Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan was named to the United East’s All-Conference second team April 25.

Playing at second doubles all spring, Sullivan went 9-2, including 5-1 in the conference.

The Egg Harbor Township High School graduate was a two-time conference Player of the Week.

Softball

Jenna Gardner (Cumberland Regional) hit a two-run homer in Bryant’s 9-1 win over Merrimack. She singled and scored in a 6-5 win over Maryland, Baltimore County.

Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) hit an RBI double in Iona’s 11-3 loss to Manhattan.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 2 for 3 with an RBI triple and two runs in Lehigh’s 13-3 win over Saint Joseph’s. She singled and scored in a 9-1 win over Holy Cross. She went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs in a 13-7 win over Holy Cross.

Madison Hand (Buena Regional) had a hit and a run in Maine’s 9-4 win over Stonehill.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena) went 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored in Nevada’s 6-3 loss to New Mexico. She went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four runs and two RBIs in a 13-8 win over New Mexico.

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) had two hits and two RBIs in Western Kentucky’s 7-3 loss to Florida International. She hit an RBI single in a 4-1 win over FIU. She went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 7-4 win over FIU.

Gabby D’Ottavio (Buena) had a hit, a run and an RBI in Millersville’s 8-7 win over Shepherd. She had two hits and an RBI in a 7-1 win over Kutztown. She had two hits in a 1-0 loss to Kutztown. She hit a solo homer in a 4-3 loss to Bloomsburg.

Makenzie Edwards (Hammonton) allowed a run and struck out two in five innings and got the win in West Chester’s 4-3 victory over Kutztown.

Megan Sooy (Millville) went 3 for 4 with a solo homer, a double and three runs in Arcadia’s 4-0 win over Delaware Valley.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) had two hits in Cabrini’s 4-0 win over Rosemont. She singled and scored in a 5-4 loss to Rosemont. She hit an RBI single and scored in an 8-3 win over Centenary. She had two runs in a 14-4 win over Centenary.

Rhiannon Ginnetti (Absegami) had a hit and an RBI in Centenary’s 12-4 loss to Drew. She had an RBI single in an 8-3 loss to Cabrini. She singled and scored in a 14-4 loss to Cabrini.

Peyton McGowan (EHT) drove in two runs in Immaculata’s 9-3 win over Widener. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 10-2 loss to Penn State-Brandywine. She had two hits and an RBI in a 9-2 loss to Cabrini.

Colleen Camburn (Southern Regional) singled and scored in McDaniel’s 4-3 loss to Dickinson. She hit an RBI double and a single in a 12-11 win over Muhlenberg.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) had three hits, a run and an RBI in New Jersey City’s 6-5 loss to Montclair State.

April Lewandowski (Hammonton) struck out five in a five-inning complete game in PSU-Brandywine’s 10-2 win over Immaculata. In a 12-1 win over Immaculata, Naya Rivera (Oakcrest) hit a double and scored.

Mahogany Wheeler (Millville) had a hit, two RBIs and a run in Ramapo’s 6-2 win over Rowan.

Tianna Ortiz (Oakcrest) hit an RBI single and scored in Rosemont’s 9-1 win over Cairn.

Korie Hague (Vineland) hit a pair of RBI singles and scored in Rowan’s 8-0 win over Ramapo. She singled and scored in a 6-2 loss to Ramapo. She had two hits and a run in a 9-0 win over NJ City. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 13-1 win over NJ City.

In TCNJ’s 9-1 win over Rutgers-Newark, Elizabeth Gosse (Southern) struck out three in a five-inning complete game, and Kaci Neveling (EHT resident) hit an RBI single and scored. In a 13-4 win over Rutgers-Newark, Neveling singled and scored twice, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings in relief.

Men’s track

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was second in the 110-meter hurdles (13.72 seconds) at the UNF Invitational.

Syracuse’s Anthony Vazquez (EHT) was 14th in the 110 hurdles (14.52) at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia. He ran on the eighth-place Championship of America 4x100 relay (40.87).

Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) ran on Jefferson’s fifth-place 4x400 relay CTC (3:31.6) at the Penn Relays.

Georgian Court’s Terrell Moore (Holy Spirit) was ninth in the 400 (51.49) at the TCNJ Lion Invite.

Kutztown’s Kayden Platania (Buena) was sixth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:21.38) at the Paul Kaiser Classic at Shippensburg.