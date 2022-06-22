 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOCKTON

EHT grad Darren Wan named to Academic All-America 2nd team

  • 0

Stockton University senior Darren Wan was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Division III Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country second team, the university announced Wednesday.

Wan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, became the 18th Osprey to earn an Academic All-America honor overall and fourth in men’s track and field and cross country history. Last month, he was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Team for the third straight year. 

On May 28, Wan capped his outstanding career when he finished sixth in the hammer throw at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

His 58.25-meter toss broke his own school record and earned him All-American status. Along with holding the school record in the outdoor hammer throw, Wan also own the school record in the indoor weight throw (17.96).

Wan competed in indoor and outdoor track and field for Stockton and qualified for the NCAA Championships three times. He competed in the hammer at the 2021 and 2022 outdoor meets and the weight throw at the 2022 indoor meet.

People are also reading…

Wan earned six New Jersey Athletic Conference award (five second team and one honorable mention). He also was a four-time United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region selection.

+3 
Darren Wan headshot

Wan

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News