EHT grad Darren Wan named to Academic All-America 2nd team

Stockton University senior Darren Wan was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America Division III Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country second team, the university announced Wednesday.
Wan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, became the 18th Osprey to earn an Academic All-America honor overall and fourth in men’s track and field and cross country history. Last month, he was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Team for the third straight year.
On May 28, Wan capped his outstanding career when he finished sixth in the hammer throw at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
His 58.25-meter toss broke his own school record and earned him All-American status. Along with holding the school record in the outdoor hammer throw, Wan also own the school record in the indoor weight throw (17.96).
Wan competed in indoor and outdoor track and field for Stockton and qualified for the NCAA Championships three times. He competed in the hammer at the 2021 and 2022 outdoor meets and the weight throw at the 2022 indoor meet.
Wan earned six New Jersey Athletic Conference award (five second team and one honorable mention). He also was a four-time United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Region selection.
