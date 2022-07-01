EHT 10U softball team to play Saturday at regional tournament

The Egg Harbor Township 10-and-under All-Star softball team didn’t win the Babe Ruth State Championship last Sunday in Vineland, but the team advanced as the runner-up to the Middle Atlantic Regional.

The three-day 10U Regional Tournament will begin Friday in Pennsbury, Pennsylvania, but Egg Harbor Township doesn’t play until 8 a.m. Saturday.

“We have a great group of girls, and we’re a very young team,” said head coach Christina Naughton, who’s also a lawyer in EHT. “A lot of them are from the 8U team that went to the Regionals last year. Most of the girls are only nine. Most are in their first year in the 10U level. We even have an eight year old. I was the coach of the 8U team last year and I moved up with most of the girls. We’re excited to take a second shot at Regionals.”

The tournament has teams from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Connecticut. The format is double-elimination. EHT plays Whitemarsh (of Pennsylvania) at 8 a.m. Saturday and then will meet Manalapan (Monmouth County) at 11 a.m. With some teams being eliminated after two losses, the schedule will adjust from there.

The team includes Jamie Triandafilou, Raina Cortes, Kasey Culligan, Elleana Jones, Brynne Capozzoli, Lina Carboni, Aisha Abdussamad, Molly Rymas, Havanna Rago, Valeria Loyaza, Emayah Allen, Zoe Blankenbuehler and Laila Muniir. Catcher/first baseman Amanda Devine recently broke her leg but will be cheering and supporting the team. Naughton called Devine “the voice of the team.” Assistant coaches are Mike Culligan, Josh Carboni and Harry Devine.

The pitchers are Rymas and Blankenbuehler. Muniir hit two home runs in one inning in a state tournament game. Also at states, Abdussamad twice used her speed to get all the way around the bases to score after bunting. Naughton called Abdussamad “super quick.”

Egg Harbor Township went into the state championship round undefeated but lost twice to New Egypt (Ocean County).

“The girls are so excited,” Naughton said about being at the Regional. “They really want to see New Egypt again, but they really love softball and they want to play out of state.”

The tournament winner will advance to the Babe Ruth 10U Softball World Series, which will start July 28 in Treasure Coast, Florida.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

