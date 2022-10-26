 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Egg Harbor Township graduate Donovan Sullivan undefeated in tennis: College notebook

Donovan Sullivan enjoyed a perfect start to his collegiate tennis career at Penn State University-Berks.

Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, wrapped up the fall season this month with his second United East Player of the Week award.

In the team’s 9-0 victory over Cabrini on Oct. 11, Sullivan won the top singles match 6-4, 6-1, and won his top doubles match 8-4 with teammate Jazae Maina-Itegi. Sullivan also won his top singles and doubles matches Sept. 27. He is 2-0 in both singles and doubles as the Nittany Lions head into the winter break before the spring season.

Sullivan was the top singles player at EHT as a junior and senior. This past spring, he received a Press honorable mention for his season.

Men’s soccer

Jack Sarkos (Mainland Regional) had an assist in Lehigh’s 2-1 loss to Army.

Asembo Augo (Oakcrest) scored in New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 4-0 win over Hartford.

Noah Hamouda (Lacey Township) scored in Georgian Court’s 1-1 draw with Dominican.

Ethan Torpey (St. Augustine) scored the tying goal in the 63rd minute of Arcadia’s 1-1 draw with FDU-Florham.

Jayson Fields (Cumberland Christian) had a goal and an assist in Cairn’s 6-0 win over Wilson.

James Cahill (Pinelands Regional) scored in Drew’s 2-0 win over Scranton.

Reed Lindsay (Ocean City) scored in Immaculata’s 3-1 win over Marywood.

Women’s soccer

Alyssa Petulla (Hammonton) had an assist in Goldey-Beacom’s 1-1 draw with Holy Family.

Alyssa Nazarok (Mainland) had an assist in Shepherd’s 2-0 win over Mansfield.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made three saves in Alvernia’s 0-0 draw with Eastern. She made two saves in 22 minutes of a 6-0 win over Clarks Summit.

Aileen Cahill (Pinelands) scored in Montclair State’s 3-0 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Leona Macrina (Wildwood Catholic) made five saves in Neumann’s 1-1 draw with Marywood.

Rowan’s Julianna Giordano (Millville) was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday for the fourth time this season. Giordano was key to the Profs earning a 0-0 draw against The College of New Jersey and a 2-0 win over William Paterson. Rowan (11-0-3) has 10 straight shutouts and 11 on the season.

Field hockey

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made three saves in Lehigh’s 3-0 win over Holy Cross.

Rachel Papernik (Pinelands) had an assist in Quinnipiac’s 2-0 win over Penn.

In Belmont Abbey’s 6-0 win over Lincoln, Casey Etter (Millville) had two goals and an assist, and Meadoe Harrell-Alvarez (Vineland) scored.

Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored in Cabrini’s 4-1 win over Marywood. In an 8-1 win over Immaculata, Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had a goal and three assists, and Cella scored twice.

Janelle Arch (Southern) scored in Drew’s 4-1 win over Cedar Crest.

In FDU-Florham’s 5-1 win over King’s, Liz Briles (Cedar Creek) had three goals, and Haleigh Flukey (Ocean City) scored twice. In a 5-0 win over Wilkes, Briles and Julianna Medina (Mainland) each scored, and Flukey added an assist.

Cheyenne Avellino (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Gwynedd Mercy’s 2-1 win over Immaculata. She scored twice in a 5-0 win over Neumann.

Adrian Dieckman (Pinelands) scored in William Paterson’s 2-1 win over Concordia (Wisconsin).

Donovan Sullivan headshot

Sullivan

 Provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Coming Thursday

Updates on local athletes competing in swimming, golf and volleyball.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

