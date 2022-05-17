Egg Harbor Township grad Victoria Szrom wraps up softball career at Florida Tech: College notebook

Victoria Szrom ended her outstanding college softball career by being named to the All-Sunshine State Conference first team May 9.

Szrom, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate and former Press Player of the Year, recorded a career-high 284 putouts at first base to go with 12 assists and a fielding percentage of .987. She hit .281 (36 for 128) with 12 doubles, a triple, three homers, 26 RBIs and 15 runs. Her 16 extra-base hits led the team.

Szrom finished her Panthers career 10th in program history with 31 doubles. She was a second-team all-conference selection in 2021.

Szrom was known for her pitching in high school, having gone 38-1 in her career. She helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back state Group IV title game appearances in 2016 and 2017, the second of which the Eagles won.

Megan Sooy (Millville) hit an RBI double and scored twice in Arcadia’s 10-0 win over Lesley in NCAA D-III regional tournament play. She hit a solo homer, doubled and scored another run in a 3-2 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She hit a two-run single, doubled and scored in a 4-2 win over Johnson & Wales.

Korie Hague (Vineland) singled and scored in Rowan’s 8-1 win over Cabrini in a D-III regional game. She had a hit in a 6-1 loss to Tufts. She hit a two-run single in a 10-1 win over Muhlenberg.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) is a pitcher for Salisbury, which won its D-III region by going 3-0 to advance in the national tournament.

Zoe Bork (EHT) had two hits and an RBI in Susquehanna’s 5-3 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in D-III regional play. She hit a three-run homer and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in a 6-2 win over Farmingdale State. She hit a double and scored in a 5-1 loss to MIT. On May 5, the sophomore was named to the All-Landmark Conference second team.

In The College of New Jersey’s 2-1 loss to Case Western Reserve, Kaci Neveling (Toms River North; EHT resident) had two hits, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out four in five innings to get the no-decision. In a 4-2 win over Roanoke, Neveling hit a triple, and Schlee struck out one in 2 2/3 shutout innings. She did not get the decision.

Abigail Craige (Ocean City) is a catcher/infielder for Virginia Wesleyan, which won its D-III region by going 3-0 to advance in the national tournament.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) scored and drove in a run in Lehigh’s 5-1 win over Colgate in the Patriot League Tournament. Her groundout to third led to a throwing error that scored the lone run in a 1-0 win over Boston University. She singled and scored in a 4-1 win over Boston to win the conference title and earn an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Mountain Hawks will open tournament play at 8 p.m. Friday at Washington. Texas and Weber State are also in their regional.

Gillian McCarthy (Mainland Reginoal) is a pitcher for Maryland, Baltimore County, which won the America East title and earned an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Retrievers will open tournament play against Duke on Friday. George and Liberty are also in their regional.

Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed two runs and struck out three in four innings in Binghamton’s 9-7 win over Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament. She did not get the decision.

In Iona’s 7-5 win over Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) scored twice, and Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) scored one. In a 3-0 win over Fairfield, Bailey hit an RBI single. In a 7-4 loss to Siena, Flukey went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Manhattan’s 8-7 loss to Fairfield.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) hit a two-run homer for Mount St. Mary’s in a 3-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast Conference Tournament. She hit a two-run single and scored in an 8-6 loss to Saint Francis (Pa.).