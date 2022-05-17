Egg Harbor Township grad Victoria Szrom wraps up softball career at Florida Tech: College notebook

Victoria Szrom ended her outstanding college softball career by being named to the All-Sunshine State Conference first team May 9.
Szrom, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate and former Press Player of the Year, recorded a career-high 284 putouts at first base to go with 12 assists and a fielding percentage of .987. She hit .281 (36 for 128) with 12 doubles, a triple, three homers, 26 RBIs and 15 runs. Her 16 extra-base hits led the team.
Szrom finished her Panthers career 10th in program history with 31 doubles. She was a second-team all-conference selection in 2021.
Szrom was known for her pitching in high school, having gone 38-1 in her career. She helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back state Group IV title game appearances in 2016 and 2017, the second of which the Eagles won.
Megan Sooy (Millville) hit an RBI double and scored twice in Arcadia’s 10-0 win over Lesley in NCAA D-III regional tournament play. She hit a solo homer, doubled and scored another run in a 3-2 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She hit a two-run single, doubled and scored in a 4-2 win over Johnson & Wales. Korie Hague (Vineland) singled and scored in Rowan’s 8-1 win over Cabrini in a D-III regional game. She had a hit in a 6-1 loss to Tufts. She hit a two-run single in a 10-1 win over Muhlenberg. Nicole Ortega (Vineland) is a pitcher for Salisbury, which won its D-III region by going 3-0 to advance in the national tournament. Zoe Bork (EHT) had two hits and an RBI in Susquehanna’s 5-3 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in D-III regional play. She hit a three-run homer and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in a 6-2 win over Farmingdale State. She hit a double and scored in a 5-1 loss to MIT. On May 5, the sophomore was named to the All-Landmark Conference second team.
In The College of New Jersey’s 2-1 loss to Case Western Reserve,
Kaci Neveling (Toms River North; EHT resident) had two hits, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out four in five innings to get the no-decision. In a 4-2 win over Roanoke, Neveling hit a triple, and Schlee struck out one in 2 2/3 shutout innings. She did not get the decision. Abigail Craige (Ocean City) is a catcher/infielder for Virginia Wesleyan, which won its D-III region by going 3-0 to advance in the national tournament. Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) scored and drove in a run in Lehigh’s 5-1 win over Colgate in the Patriot League Tournament. Her groundout to third led to a throwing error that scored the lone run in a 1-0 win over Boston University. She singled and scored in a 4-1 win over Boston to win the conference title and earn an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Mountain Hawks will open tournament play at 8 p.m. Friday at Washington. Texas and Weber State are also in their regional. Gillian McCarthy (Mainland Reginoal) is a pitcher for Maryland, Baltimore County, which won the America East title and earned an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Retrievers will open tournament play against Duke on Friday. George and Liberty are also in their regional. Chelsea Howard (Lacey Township) allowed two runs and struck out three in four innings in Binghamton’s 9-7 win over Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament. She did not get the decision.
In Iona’s 7-5 win over Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament,
Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) scored twice, and Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) scored one. In a 3-0 win over Fairfield, Bailey hit an RBI single. In a 7-4 loss to Siena, Flukey went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Jessie Rising (Pinelands Regional) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Manhattan’s 8-7 loss to Fairfield. Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) hit a two-run homer for Mount St. Mary’s in a 3-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast Conference Tournament. She hit a two-run single and scored in an 8-6 loss to Saint Francis (Pa.). Gianna Terpolilli (Our Lady of Mercy) had an RBI in Penn State-Brandywine’s 3-2 win over PSU-Hazleton to win the PSU Athletic Conference title. On May 5, she received a PSUAC honorable mention.
Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton (18) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind.
Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton warms up for an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College on Saturday.
Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton catches a pass ahead of Penn State safety Keaton Ellis during their game Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania.
Penn State defenders Jaquan Brisker, left, and Zuriah Fisher tackle Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco, a Vineland High School graduate, during the first half Saturday.
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco is tackled by Maryland defensive back Jordan Mosley during their game Saturday. Pacheco has declared for the NFL Draft.
Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco (1) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind.
Aileen Cahill in action for the Montclair State women's soccer team. The freshman midfielder, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, scored her first Red Hawks goal in a 2-1 win over New Jersey City on Saturday. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week.
Drexel University sophomore Drue Nicholas placed fourth at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships in St. Helena Island, South Carolina. The St. Augustine Prep graduate from Egg Harbor Township shot a three-day 212 (71-70-71), going 4-under par for the Dragons, who placed third in team scoring.
Drexel University sophomore Drue Nicholas placed fourth at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships in St. Helena Island, South Carolina. The St. Augustine Prep graduate from Egg Harbor Township shot a three-day 212 (71-70-71), going 4-under par for the Dragons, who placed third in team scoring.
New Jersey City's Rachael Pharo, center, in action vs. FDU-Florham on Sept. 4. Pharo, a Southern Regional High School graduate, was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Wilkes University quarterback Jose Tabora became the school's all-time leading passer Saturday, breaking a 25-year-old record. He has 6,973 career yards. On Saturday, he threw for 222 yards and two TDs and added 120 yards rushing and a score in a 21-14 win over Stevenson.
Wilkes University quarterback Jose Tabora became the school's all-time leading passer Saturday, breaking a 25-year-old record. He has 6,973 career yards. On Saturday, he threw for 222 yards and two TDs and added 120 yards rushing and a score in a 21-14 win over Stevenson.
Kean University sophomore midfielder Jorja Hibschman in action against Lynchburg on Sept. 12. The 2020 Millville High School graduate has seven goals for the Cougars, who are 12-0 and ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III.
Kean University sophomore midfielder Jorja Hibschman in action against Lynchburg on Sept. 12. The 2020 Millville High School graduate scored seven goals to help the Cougars win their first 12 games. Kean is ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III.
St. Joseph High School graduate Qwahsin Townsel in action this season for Villanova, which earned the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
St. Joseph High School graduate Qwahsin Townsel in action this season for Villanova, which earned the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Saint Joseph's University graduate student and team captain Nicholl Fenton, a 2017 Ocean City High School graduate, receives the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship trophy from Commissioner Bernadette McGlade on Saturday. The Hawks won their fourth field hockey title in five years with a 1-0 win over Virginia Commonwealth.
Nicholl Fenton has started all 20 games for the nationally ranked Hawks this season.
Nicholl Fenton in action for Saint Joseph's, which beat Drexel 7-2 on Sept. 3, 2021.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots against Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) shoots against Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. in the first half of the ACC men's tournament quarterfinals in New York on March 10.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts, left, covers Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) during the ACC men's basketball championship game Saturday in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts, a 2017 St. Augustine Prep graduate, celebrates after the Hokies beat Duke to win the ACC men's basketball tournament Saturday in New York.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) scores over Louisville's El Ellis (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts is defended by Louisville's Jarrod West during a March 1 game in Blacksburg, Virginia. Mutts is averaging 10.3 points. 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 31 games.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, celebrates in the final moments a 71-59 win against Syracuse on Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia. Mutts recorded the second triple-double in team history: 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) grabs a defensive rebound over Syracuse's Symir Torrence (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va.
Miami's Sam Waardenburg, right, has his shot blocked and is fouled by Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate,, during Wednesday's game in Blacksburg Virginia.
St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi shoots as Northern Iowa forward Cole Henry guards him a Nov. 27 game in Olean, New York. Osunniyi is averaging 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.
St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi (21) dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Coppin State, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Olean, N.Y.
St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi (21) looks to shoot as Northern Iowa forward Austin Phyfe (50) guards him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y.
St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Marquette to win the Charleston Classic in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic finals in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. St. Bonaventure won 70-54.
Northern Iowa forward Cole Henry (1) dunks the ball as St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi (21) guards him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y.
St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi (21) shoots as Northern Iowa forward Cole Henry (1) guards him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y.
St. Bonaventure forward Osun Osunniyi (21) flexes after making a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Canisius on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Olean N.Y.
St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi (21) goes up for a rebound against the defense of Clemson's PJ Hall (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Charleston, SC.
St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi celebrates a blocked shot against VCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio.
Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine, right, looks to pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch (1) and Osun Osunniyi (21) rush toward him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 men's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2019, in New York. St. Bonaventure won 68-51.
St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi shows off his All-Tournament team and Most Outstanding Player awards after St. Bonaventure beat VCU in an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio.
Glenn Lasco in action for the Lehigh University men's swimming team last fall.
Albright senior Gabby Boggs, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Northfield, was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week.
Senior forward Gabby Boggs looks to shoot for Albright College during a recent game. The Mainland Regional High School graduate set an Albright single-game record with 27 rebounds in a 52-31 win over Delaware Valley on Saturday. She also got her 10th double-double of the season.
Senior forward Gabby Boggs in action for Albright College during a recent game. The Mainland Regional High School graduate set an Albright single-game record with 27 rebounds in a 52-31 win over Delaware Valley on Saturday. She also got her 10th double-double of the season.
Senior forward Gabby Boggs in action for Albright College during a recent game. The Mainland Regional High School graduate set an Albright single-game record with 27 rebounds in a 52-31 win over Delaware Valley on Saturday. She also got her 10th double-double of the season.
Sacred Heart University safety Salaam Horne picks off a pass during an Oct. 23 win against Duquesne.
Dakota Hitchner,
Cairn University senior Dakota Hitchner, an Atlantic Christian School graduate, scores her 1,000th career point with a 3-pointer just 21 seconds into Saturday's game against Rosemont.
Atlantic City graduate Nazim Derry is transfering from Goldey-Beacom, and NCAA DIvision II program, to Division I University of New Hampshire.
Atlantic City graduate Nazim Derry is transfering from Goldey-Beacom, and NCAA DIvision II program, to Division I University of New Hampshire.
Nazim Derry, a 2018 Atlantic City High School graduate, averaged 20.1 points last season with NCAA Division II Goldey-Beacom College in Delaware. He will transfer to D-I New Hampshire for the 2022-23 season.
Atlantic City graduate Nazim Derry is transfering from Goldey-Beacom, and NCAA DIvision II program, to Division I University of New Hampshire.
Goldey-Beacom College men's basketball player Nazim Derry is averaging 21.1 points and 5.3 rebounds through eight games in the 2021-22 season.
Goldey-Beacom College men's basketball player Nazim Derry is averaging 21.1 points and 5.3 rebounds through eight games in the 2021-22 season.
Goldey-Beacom College men’s basketball player Nazim Derry is averaging 21.1 points and 5.3 rebounds through eight games in the 2021-22 season.
Sacred Heart offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo (55) in action in the team's regular-season finale Nov. 20 against Long Island.
Holy Family University freshman runner Shaunajah Davis, an Oakcrest High School graduate, competes during the fall cross country season.
Gabby Turco, a 2020 Wildwood Catholic graduate, has averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17 games for Saint Anselm (10-7) this season.
Gabby Turco, a 2020 Wildwood Catholic graduate, has averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17 games for Saint Anselm (10-7) this season.
Gabby Turco, left, is averaging 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for Saint Anselm College this season. The sophomore guard is a Wildwood Catholic graduate.
Montclair State swimmer Tyler Dorsett, an Absegami High School graduate, was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Swimmer of the Week on Monday.
Rowan University sophomore quarter Marcellus Ross takes the ball up court against Kean on Dec. 6. Ross, a 2019 St. Joseph High School graduate, is averaging 14 points in 10 games this season for the 9-1 Profs.
Ursinus College senior Gary Nagle, a Middle Township High School graduate, won the 184-pound title at the Will Abele Invitational in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, to improve his season record to 12-3.
Temple guard Jahlil White (2) drives to the basket between Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) and center Josh Carlton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Temple guard Jahlil White passes the ball against Houston forward J’Wan Roberts during Thursday’s game in Houston. White, who cracked the starting lineup midway through the season, is averaging 7.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 28 games (15 starts).
Houston's Jamal Shead (1) shoots past the defense of Temple's Jahlil White (2) and Hysier Miller during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Temple’s Jahlil White (2) reacts after making a basket during the second half of a 66-61 loss to Houston on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Wildwood Catholic alumnus is playing his first season of college ball after recovering from knee surgery.
Ursinus College junior Romeo Rodriguez, a Middle Township High School graduate, won the 133-pound title at the Will Abele Invitational in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, to improve his season record to 10-6.
Joey Tepper won the 1,650-yard freestyle in 15 minutes, 0.33 seconds for the University of Tennessee men's swimming team. Tepper, a 2020 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is seen here during an October meet against Carson-Newman.
Joey Tepper won the 1,650-yard freestyle in 15 minutes, 0.33 seconds for the University of Tennessee against Carson-Newman. Tepper, a 2020 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is seen here during the Tennessee Invitational in November.
Mike Waszen, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, is 9-11 this season for Franklin & Marshall following a 3-0 performance and 197-pound victory Saturday at the Messiah Open.
Mike Waszen, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, competes for Franklin & Marshall against Virginia Military Institute's Tyler Mousaw on Dec. 5.
Mike Waszen, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, competes for Franklin & Marshall College against Virginia Military Institute’s Tyler Mousaw on Dec. 5. On Saturday, he won the 197-pound title at the Messiah Open in Grantham, Pennsylvania.
Mike Waszen, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, competes for Franklin & Marshall against Long Island's Nunzio Crowley on Dec. 5.
Shannon McCoy, a 2018 Barnegat High School graduate, was averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds through 20 games for Kean University. She was second on the team with 44 assists.
Shannon McCoy, a 2018 Barnegat High School graduate, was averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds through 20 games for Kean University. She was second on the team with 44 assists.
Shannon McCoy, a 2018 Barnegat High School graduate, was averaging 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds through 20 games for Kean University. She was second on the team with 44 assists.
Shannon McCoy, a 2018 Barnegat High School graduate, is one of 22 finalists for the Jostens Trophy for outstanding women’s Division III basketball players.
Lauren Moretti, second from left, is honored at Delaware Valley University. The 2017 Wildwood Catholic High School graduate scored her 1,000th career point last week. Also pictured are Aggies coach Laura Hogan coach, left, and Lauren's parents Colleen, second from right, and Rick Moretti.
Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) took third place for Rutgers University in the 200-meter dash (24.57 seconds) at the Rutgers Open. She also helped the Scarlet Knights’ 4x400 relay team finish second in 3:43.68.
Claudine Smith, an Atlantic City High School graduate, took second place in the triple jump for the host team at the Rutgers Open. Smith jumped 12.22 meters.
Hammonton High School graduate Jared Beebe at Barton College.
Absegami High School graduate Dylan Scaranda is off to a good start for Barton College.
Hammonton High School graduate Jared Beebee cross home plate for Barton College during a recent game.
Bridgeton High School graduate Carelle Gonzalez talks with Barton College head coach Keith Gorman during a game. Gorman is a former coach at Cumberland County College and Holy Spirit High School.
Claire Pedrick competes for the Lehigh University women’s indoor track and field team. On Friday, the 2020 Mainland Regional graduate won the 60-meter dash in 7.88 seconds at the Bucknell Tune-Up.
Oregon forward Kylee Watson (22) collides with Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 80-68. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5), right, is defended by Oregon forward Kylee Watson (22) during an NCAA college basketball game at Atlanta Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
Oregon's Kylee Watson (22) celebrates after a play against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Oregon forward Kylee Watson (22) shoots over Stanford forward Francesca Belibi during a game on Jan. 7. Watson plays Belmont on Saturday.
Penn State Harisburg sophomore Ciani Redd-Howard, a 2020 Atlantic City High School graduate, is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds through 14 games.
Penn State Harrisburg sophomore Ciani Redd-Howard, a 2020 Atlantic City High School graduate, is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds through 14 games this season.
North Carolina State infielder Josh Hood, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, was hitting .269 (46 for 171) with 11 homers, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 32 runs in 42 games for North Carolina State. Last week, he hit four home runs in four games.
St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood is hitting .269 (46 for 171) with 11 homers, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 32 runs in 42 games for North Carolina State.
St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood is hitting .269 (46 for 171) with 11 homers, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 32 runs in 42 games for North Carolina State.
St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood is hitting .269 (46 for 171) with 11 homers, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 32 runs in 42 games for North Carolina State.
St. Augustine Prep graduate Josh Hood is hitting .269 (46 for 171) with 11 homers, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs and 32 runs in 42 games for North Carolina State.
Harvard freshman Shane Washart, right, stands atop the podium after one of his two victories at the Ivy League Championships at Princeton. The St. Augustine Prep graduate helped the Crimson win their fifth straight Ivy title.
Harvard freshman Shane Washart heads for a celebratory splashdown after helping the men's swim team win its fifth consecutive Ivy League championship. The St. Augustine Prep graduate won two races for the Crimson.
Harvard freshman Shane Washart, right, accepts congratulations after one of his two victories at the Ivy League Championships at Princeton. The St. Augustine Prep graduate helped the Crimson win their fifth straight Ivy title.
Georgian Court University senior midfielder Billy Germana has one goal, three assists, 17 ground balls and five caused turnovers in 15 games for Georgian Court this year. The 2018 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate was named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference first team Tuesday.
Alejandro Valdez, a Bridgeton High School graduate, won the shot put for Georgian Court University at the East Coast Conference Championships in Staten Island, New York, over the weekend.
Dylan Breen, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed second in the long jump for Georgian Court at the East Coast Conference Championships.
Ginalee Erskine, a Barnegat High School graduate, is the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference javelin champion.
AJ Campbell, a redshirt sophomore and 2019 Ocean City High School graduate, is leading Frostburg State in home runs (three) and RBIs (11). He is hitting .294 (5 for 17) with an .824 slugging percentage and a 1.140 OPS in six games.
AJ Campbell, a redshirt sophomore and 2019 Ocean City High School graduate, is leading Frostburg State in home runs (three) and RBIs (11). He is hitting .294 (5 for 17) with an .824 slugging percentage 1.140 OPS in six games.
Widener University's Gab Cohen, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate, looks to shoot the ball during a game last season against FDU-Florham. Cohen has eight goals and one assist in three games for the 3-0 Pride.
Widener University’s Gab Cohen, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate, looks to shoot the ball during a game last season against FDU-Florham. Cohen has eight goals and one assist in three games for the 3-0 Pride.
Old Dominion closer Noah Dean, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, was 1-0 with 15 strikeouts and three saves in seven shutout innings through five appearances through Monday.
Anna Devlin, a 2019 Ocean City High School graduate, leads The College of New Jersey with 101 draw controls to go with 27 goals, 13 assists and 40 points. The Lions (13-2) were the top seed in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament set to begin Wednesday.
Anna Devlin, a 2019 Ocean City High School graduate, has 37 draw controls in five games for the undefeated The College of New Jersey women’s lacrosse team. Through Friday, she was among the top 25 nationally among NCAA Division III players.
Junior infielder Megan Sooy, a 2019 Millville High School graduate, was hitting .308 for the Arcadia University softball team heading into a Tuesday doubleheader against Messiah.
Montclair State catcher Jorden Jurkiewicz, a Lacey Township High School graduate, was batting .411 (62 for 151) with 12 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 52 RBIs and 45 runs scored for Montclair State University through Sunday.
Lacey Township High School graduate Jorden Jurkiewicz was leading Montclair State baseball by hitting .484 (30 for 62) with seven homers, five doubles, three triples, 27 RBIs and 21 runs through Wednesday.
Ball State junior catcher Matthew Rivera, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, was hitting .348 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 15 games.
Ball State University junior catcher Matthew Rivera looks to make a throw toward first base in a Feb. 25 game against UNC Wilmington.
Ball State junior catcher Matthew Rivera, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, was hitting .348 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 15 games.
Saint Peter’s University freshman Diamond McLaughlin, an Absegami High School graduate, competes at the Gotham Cup on Jan. 21 in Staten Island, New York.
Saint Peter’s University freshman Diamond McLaughlin, an Absegami High School graduate, competes at the Gotham Cup on Jan. 21 in Staten Island, New York.
Saint Peter's University freshman Diamond McLaughlin, an Absegami High School graduate, competes at the Gotham Cup on Jan. 21 in Staten Island, New York.
Cumberland Regional High School graduate Jenna Gardner has played in 19 games this season for Bryant University and had a home run, five RBIs and three steals. She plays in the infield and catches.
Cumberland Regional High School graduate Jenna Gardner has played in 19 games this season for Bryant University and had a home run, five RBIs and three steals.
Jefferson University sophomore attack Carina Raymond, a 2020 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, is leading the team with 29 goals through Sunday.
Jefferson University sophomore attack Carina Raymond, a 2020 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate, led her team with 29 goals through Sunday.
Jefferson University attack Carina Raymond, center, in action against Mercy during the 2021 season. Raymond, now a sophomore, is leading the team with 29 goals through Sunday.
Rutgers University redshirt sophomore Jordan Sweeney had clutch hits in back-to-back games for the Scarlet Knights, who had won 15 in a row through Sunday. The 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School grad hit a three-run triple in a 4-2 comeback win over Indiana on Saturday and a walk-off solo home run in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Hoosiers.
Rutgers University sophomore infielder Tony Santa Maria, an ACIT grad from Absecon, went into Tuesday hitting .354 (35 for 99) with 10 doubles, a triple, six homers, 32 RBIs and 27 runs.
Millville High School graduate Hunter Sibley was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Pitcher of the Week following his performance with Arcadia University.
Sophomore first/third baseman Gabriella D'Ottavio, a Buena Regional High School graduate, is leading the Millersville University softball team with a .361 average (26 for 72) with four doubles, four homers, 10 runs and 21 RBIs.
Sophomore first/third baseman Gabriella D’Ottavio, a Buena Regional High School graduate, is leading the Millersville University softball team with a .361 average (26 for 72) with four doubles, four homers, 10 runs and 21 RBIs.
Vineland High School graduate Nicole Ortega has made 13 appearances (six starts) for Salisbury this season, going 5-1 with a 0.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. On Monday, she was named the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Vineland High School graduate Nicole Ortega has made 13 appearances (six starts) for Salisbury this season, going is 5-1 with a 0.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings. On Monday, she was named the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.
Hammonton High School graduate Lucas DeStefano is a starting outfielder for Jefferson University.
Hammonton High School graduate Lucas DeStefano is a starting outfielder for Jefferson University.
Hammonton High School graduate Lucas DeStefano is a starting outfielder for Jefferson University.
Grace Burke competes for the New Jersey Institute of Technology women's track and field team during the 2021-22 season.
Grace Burke competes for the New Jersey Institute of Technology women's track and field team during the 2021-22 season.
Grace Burke competes for the New Jersey Institute of Technology women's track and field team during the 2021-22 season.
Mikey Vanaman is the leading scorer for the Cabrini University men’s lacrosse team. On Monday, the 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week.
