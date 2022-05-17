Egg Harbor Township grad Victoria Szrom wraps up softball career at Florida Tech: College notebook

Victoria Szrom ended her outstanding Florida Tech softball career by being named to the All-Sunshine State Conference first team May 9.

Szrom, a 2017 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate and former Press Player of the Year, recorded a career-high 284 putouts at first base to go with 12 assists and a fielding percentage of .987. She hit .281 (36 for 128) with 12 doubles, a triple, three homers, 26 RBIs and 15 runs. Her 16 extra-base hits led the team.

Szrom finished her Panthers career 10th in program history with 31 doubles. She was a second-team all-conference selection in 2021.

Szrom was known for her pitching in high school, having gone 38-1 in her career. She helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back state Group IV title game appearances in 2016 and 2017, the second of which the Eagles won.

Zoe Bork (EHT) had two hits and an RBI in Susquehanna’s 5-3 loss to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in D-III regional play. She hit a three-run homer and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in a 6-2 win over Farmingdale State. She hit a double and scored in a 5-1 loss to MIT. On May 5, the sophomore was named to the All-Landmark Conference second team.

In The College of New Jersey’s 2-1 loss to Case Western Reserve, Kaci Neveling (Toms River North; EHT resident) had two hits, and Ally Schlee (Cedar Creek) allowed a run and struck out four in five innings to get the no-decision. In a 4-2 win over Roanoke, Neveling hit a triple, and Schlee struck out one in 2 2/3 shutout innings. She did not get the decision.

Abigail Craige (Ocean City) is a catcher/infielder for Virginia Wesleyan, which won its D-III region by going 3-0 to advance in the national tournament.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) scored and drove in a run in Lehigh’s 5-1 win over Colgate in the Patriot League Tournament. Her groundout to third led to a throwing error that scored the lone run in a 1-0 win over Boston University. She singled and scored in a 4-1 win over Boston to win the conference title and earn an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Mountain Hawks will open tournament play at 8 p.m. Friday at Washington. Texas and Weber State are also in their regional.

Gillian McCarthy (Mainland Regional) is a pitcher for Maryland, Baltimore County, which won the America East title and earned an automatic bid to the D-I Tournament. The Retrievers will open tournament play against Duke on Friday. George and Liberty are also in their regional.

In Iona’s 7-5 win over Siena in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, Kaylin Flukey (Absegami) scored twice, and Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) scored one. In a 3-0 win over Fairfield, Bailey hit an RBI single. In a 7-4 loss to Siena, Flukey went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) hit a two-run homer for Mount St. Mary’s in a 3-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast Conference Tournament. She hit a two-run single and scored in an 8-6 loss to Saint Francis (Pa.).