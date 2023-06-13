Ethan Dodd (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) helped the Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester baseball team in its journey to win the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greenville, Tennessee.

The freshman pitched five shutout innings in relief in a 5-1 win over Dallas Eastfield in the semifinals May 30. He allowed four hits and one walk and struck out six to improve to 3-1.

On June 1, RCSJ-Gloucester, which includes sophomore pitcher Ricky Glascock (Southern Regional), beat Dallas Eastfield 15-7 in the final. It was the eighth national title in RCSJ-Gloucester history.

Softball

Salisbury, which includes pitcher Nicole Ortega (Vineland), lost two games to one in the best-of-three D-III World Series.

Ortega, who did not pitch in any of the three games, enjoyed a stellar junior season as one of the Seagulls’ top three pitchers. She made 30 appearances (eight starts) and went 10-1 with a 1.21 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings.

Men’s track and field

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was disqualified during his 110-meter hurdles semifinal heat at the D-I Championships for hitting the hurdle with his hand.

He was one of 24 runners to compete in the finals in Austin, Texas.

Rhea placed fifth in last month’s quarterfinals in 13.56 seconds. His spring included three wins in the 110 hurdles.

Miami head coach Amy Deen said of Rhea’s effort, per the school’s website: “I never fault an athlete for going out there, putting themselves in the race and competing. He’s still growing in the sport and the event.

“He has a huge upside and was running with guys who were putting him on his lifetime best pace, but the hurdle just got a little too close to him at the end. Unfortunately, it didn’t go his way tonight, but he’ll grow from it and he’s going to come back stronger.”

PHOTOS A look at some locals who competed in college sports in the 2022-23 season