Ethan Dodd (Egg Harbor Township H.S.) helped the Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester baseball team in its journey to win the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greenville, Tennessee.
The freshman pitched five shutout innings in relief in a 5-1 win over Dallas Eastfield in the semifinals May 30. He allowed four hits and one walk and struck out six to improve to 3-1.
On June 1, RCSJ-Gloucester, which includes sophomore pitcher
Ricky Glascock (Southern Regional), beat Dallas Eastfield 15-7 in the final. It was the eighth national title in RCSJ-Gloucester history. Softball
Salisbury, which includes pitcher
Nicole Ortega (Vineland), lost two games to one in the best-of-three D-III World Series.
Ortega, who did not pitch in any of the three games, enjoyed a stellar junior season as one of the Seagulls’ top three pitchers. She made 30 appearances (eight starts) and went 10-1 with a 1.21 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings.
Men’s track and field
Miami’s
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) was disqualified during his 110-meter hurdles semifinal heat at the D-I Championships for hitting the hurdle with his hand.
He was one of 24 runners to compete in the finals in Austin, Texas.
Rhea placed fifth in last month’s quarterfinals in 13.56 seconds. His spring included three wins in the 110 hurdles.
Miami head coach Amy Deen said of Rhea’s effort, per the school’s website: “I never fault an athlete for going out there, putting themselves in the race and competing. He’s still growing in the sport and the event.
“He has a huge upside and was running with guys who were putting him on his lifetime best pace, but the hurdle just got a little too close to him at the end. Unfortunately, it didn’t go his way tonight, but he’ll grow from it and he’s going to come back stronger.”
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, scored five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Ryan Samson, Sideline Photos for Drexel
Drexel junior forward Delaney Lappin, a 2020 Ocean City High School graduate, has five goals and 11 points through eight games for the 5-0-3 Dragons.
Ryan Samson, Sideline Photos for Drexel
Lehigh's Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Morgan Weindel, Lehigh Athletics
Lehigh’s Jack Sarkos, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. He had five goals and 11 points through five games.
Morgan Weindel, Lehigh Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. The St. Joseph High School graduate from Hammonton leads NCAA Division II with 1,096 rushing yards and 13 TDs. The Panthers are 6-0, the only undefeated team in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers celebrates scoring one of his two touchdowns Saturday against Elizabeth City State. He has 13 TDs through six games.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two TDs in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Elizabeth City State on Saturday. It was his third game of the season with at least 199 yards, as he leads all of NCAA Division II with 1,096 yards and 13 TDs.
Juan McCall, Virginia Union Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV breaks away from would-be tacklers in a 21-0 win over Lycoming on Oct. 8. The Aggies are 7-0 and ranked 14th in the nation by d3football.com.
d3football.com.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV hands off to running back Jay White in 21-0 home win over Lycoming on Oct. 8.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV stiffarms a Stevenson defender in an Oct. 1 game.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV escapes the pocket during the season-opening 22-8 win over Westminster on Sept. 3
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Delaware Valley QB Louie Barrios IV runs the football against Lebanon Valley on Saturday.
Jack Verdeur, Delaware Valley Athletics
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Suvir Grover for UW Athletics
Mainland Regional High School graduate Katie McClintock in action for the University of Wisconsin swimming team this past weekend in a tri-meet in Arizona.
Suvir Grover for UW Athletics
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, went 9-2 in the spring at second singles and was named to the United East's All-Conference second team.
Tyler Schueck, PSU-Berks
Penn State University-Berks freshman Donovan Sullivan, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is 2-0 in each singles and doubles this fall.
Tyler Schueck, PSU-Berks
Montclair State defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (6) defends against Kean on Saturday.
Ryan Tullio, Montclair State
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts, right, celebrates at a game against Lehigh in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Nov. 10. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts, left, dribbles the ball as Penn State's Jalen Pickett defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina on Nov. 18. Mutts is averaging double-digit points through the first six games.
Mic Smith
Albright College's Gabby Boggs averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the team's first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College fifth-year player Gabby Boggs is averaging 18 points and 13.3 rebounds through the first six games.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Albright College graduate student Gabby Boggs was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. The Mainland Regional alumna led her team with 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
John Robert Pankratz, Albright Athletics
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts eyes the net during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Boston College's DeMarr Langford Jr., left, and Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts fight for the ball during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts holds onto a rebound as Boston College's CJ Penha Jr. (24) and Makai Ashton-Langford (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) adds two points during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts attempts to score under defensive pressure from Boston College's Jonathan Noel during the first half of their Dec. 21 matchup. Mutts, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, scored 18 and grabbed eight rebounds in the Hokies' 70-65 loss.
Mark Stockwell, Associated Press
Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young sends Justyn Mutts (25) onto the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
Mark Stockwell
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is tackled by Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, obscured, during the second half of the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
Gary Nagle, top, went 3-0 for Ursinus College at the Manganaro Duals on Saturday. The Middle Township High School graduate's three wins came by pin, decision and forfeit.
Joanna Franklin, Ursinus Athletics
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching the milestone she reached playing for Millville High School.
Goldey-Beacom Athletics, Provided
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching a milestone she reached playing for Millville High School. On Monday, she was named to the Central Athletics Collegiate Conference honor roll.
Goldey-Beacom Athletics, Provided
Alexis Harrison became a 1,000-point scorer for Goldey-Beacom College on Saturday, matching the milestone she reached playing for Millville High School.
Goldey-Beacom Athletics, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, left, a Lacey Township High School graduate, won the 149-pound championship at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional.
James Lund for Stevens Tech Athletics, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, stands atop the podium following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds this weekend.
Middle Atlantic Conference, Provided
Stevens Institute of Technology senior Hunter Gutierrez, a Lacey Township High School graduate, is 16-3 this season following his Middle Atlantic Conference Championships title at 149 pounds over the weekend.
James Lund for Stevens Tech Athletics, Provided
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Kean University this season. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Larry Levanti for Kean University, Provided
Shannon McCoy, a Barnegat High School graduate, is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for Kean University this season. On Monday, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Larry Levanti for Kean University, Provided
Kean University fifth-year guard Shannon McCoy drives to the basket against William Paterson on Jan. 18. The Barnegat High School graduate scored a career-high 41 points, including 10 of 16 3-pointers, in the 85-70 win.
Larry Levanti, Kean University, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.
Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided
Senior swimmer Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action for Iona College this season.
Iona Athletics, Provided
Senior swimmer Grace Curry, a 2019 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, in action for Iona College this season.
Iona Athletics, Provided
Marcellus Ross, a St. Joseph High School graduate, scored 17 in Rowan's win over Ramapo.
Larry Levanti for Rowan Athletics, Provided
Rowan sophomore Josh Wright, a Cape May Tech graduate, drives toward the basket in a 97-66 win over Ramapo on Saturday. He scored nine points to help the Profs extend their win streak to nine.
Larry Levanti Photos for Rowan Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Sophomore forward Keith Palek III in is averaging 18.5 points for PennWest California this season.
Jeff Helsel for PennWest Athletics, Provided
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson looks to make a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in a 13-8 loss.
Brian Westerholt, Limestone Athletics
Limestone freshman attack Rylee Johnson, right, looks for a play against Rollins on Saturday. Johnson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, had a goal and an assist in the 13-8 loss.
Brian Westerholt, Limestone Athletics
Wilkes junior Dawson Tallant, a Middle Township High School graduate, went 4-0 to win the Mideast Futures Tournament on Sunday.
Steve Finkernagel for Wilkes, Provided
Miami forward A.J. Casey, left, blocks a shot by St. Francis forward Marlon Hargis, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 91-76. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) keeps the ball away from Western Michigan's Taylor Williams (33) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) defends against Miami guard Haley Cavinder (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)
Rhona Wise
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) works against Boston College's Maria Gakdeng (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) drives as Boston College's Kayla Lezama (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) drives as Boston College's Kayla Lezama (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame’s Kylee Watson looks to make a play during a Jan. 1 game agaisnt Boston College in South Bend, Indiana.
Michael Caterina, Associated Press
Notre Dame's Kylee Watson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Michael Caterina
Notre Dame forward Kylee Watson (22) reaches for a rebound over Pittsburgh forward Liatu King, second from left, during the first half of an NCCA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Matt Freed
Rutgers University freshman Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, runs the bases during a game last fall.
Ben Solomon for Rutgers, Provided
Rutgers University freshman Trevor Cohen, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, seen during a fall exhibition game, He made his collegiate debut over the weekend, going 8 for 11 with a double and six RBIs.
Ben Solomon for Rutgers, Provided
Holy Spirit High School graduate Trevor Cohen made his Rutgers debut this past weekend in a three-game series against Campbell.
Rutgers Athletics, Provided
Holy Spirit High School graduate Trevor Cohen made his Rutgers debut this past weekend in a three-game series against Campbell.
Rutgers Athletics, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, celebrates winning the third-place bout at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
East Stroudsburg freshman Brady Carter, a Lacey Township High School graduate, placed third at 125 pounds at the NCAA Division II Super Region I Championships over the weekend, earning a bid to the national tournament.
Taj Falconer for East Stroudsburg, Provided
Widener's Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Widener's Pat Holden, a Lower Cape May High School graduate.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Widener's Pat Holden in action against Swarthmore on Nov. 16, 2022. In Widener's 74-69 win over Alvernia in the MAC Commonwealth Tournament final on Saturday, Holden had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.
David Morgan for Widener, Provided
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Bruce Butler, ODU Athletics
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Bruce Butler, ODU Athletics
Old Dominion junior infielder Kenny Levari, from Vineland and a St. Augustine Prep graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .375 (12 for 32) with four doubles, a homer, nine runs and five RBIs.
Bruce Butler, ODU Athletics
Salisbury University junior pitcher Nicole Ortega, a Vineland High School graduate, has pitched in 26 games for the Seagulls, including eight starts. She's 10-1 with a 1.09 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 innings.
Hannah Reagle for Salisbury Athletics, Provided
Salisbury University junior pitcher Nicole Ortega, a Vineland High School graduate, earned three wins for the Seagulls last week.
Hannah Reagle for Salisbury Athletics, Provided
West Virginia redshirt freshman David Hagaman, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, pitches against Georgia Southern on Feb. 19.
Chloe Paugh, West Virginia Athletics
West Virginia redshirt freshman David Hagaman, a Holy Spirit High School graduate, pitches against Georgia Southern on Feb. 19.
Chloe Paugh, West Virginia Athletics
Western Kentucky graduate student Faith Hegh, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, entered Wednesday hitting .346 (18 for 52) with five doubles, a home run, 10 runs and 12 RBIs.
Steve Roberts, WKU Athletics
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) looks to shoot under pressure from Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi goes up for a shot while being guarded by Kansas forward Jalen Wilson during a Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinal game Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press
Ball State senior catcher Matthew Rivera, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, is hitting .302 with nine doubles, nine homers and 27 RBIs in 35 games (24 starts).
Chad Smith, Ball State Athletics
Ball State senior catcher Matthew Rivera, a 2018 Holy Spirit High School graduate, is hitting .343 (12 for 35) with five doubles, two homers, seven runs and 11 RBIs in 12 games.
Chad Smith, Ball State Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Keegan Ford, a Mainland Regional High School graduate.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Billy Kroeger, an Ocean City High School graduate.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Teddy Grimley, an Ocean City High School graduate.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Logan Hone, a St. Augustine Prep graduate.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
New Jersey Institute of Technology's Keegan Ford (19), a Mainland Regional High School graduate, celebrates with his team after scoring the game-winning goal with no time left in a 14-13 victory over Lindenwood.
Lamar Carter, NJIT Athletics
Cal Berkeley's Destin Lasco, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, is seen in the moments after a race at the Pac-12 Championships this month.
Chuckarele Photography for Pac-12 Conference, Provided
Cal Berkeley's Destin Lasco, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, swims the backstroke during the Pac-12 Championships this month. Lasco is in Minneapolis this week for the NCAA Championships.
Chuckarele Photography for Pac-12 Conference, Provided
West Chester University sophomore Makenzie Edwards entered Wednesday 3-3 with a 1.59 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings in eight appearances.
Danny Aguilar for West Chester Athletics, Provided
West Chester University sophomore Makenzie Edwards entered Wednesday 3-3 with a 1.59 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings in eight appearances.
Danny Aguilar for West Chester Athletics, Provided
West Chester University sophomore Makenzie Edwards entered Wednesday 3-3 with a 1.59 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings in eight appearances.
Danny Aguilar for West Chester Athletics, Provided
University of Miami senior Sincere Rhea, left, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, competes at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships last month.
James Knable, Miami Athletics
University of Miami senior Sincere Rhea, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, competes at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships last month.
James Knable, Miami Athletics
University of Miami senior Sincere Rhea, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, hugs head coach Amy Deem at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships last month.
James Knable, Miami Athletics
University of Miami senior Sincere Rhea, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, competes at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships last month.
James Knable, Miami Athletics
James Knable, Miami Athletics
Jackson Vanesko, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Ocean City, is 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA in five appearances for Bryant.
Toby White for Bryant Athletics, Provided
Jackson Vanesko, a St. Augustine Prep graduate from Ocean City, is 2-2 with a 1.50 ERA in five appearances for Bryant.
Toby White for Bryant Athletics, Provided
Korie Hague, a 2018 Vineland High School graduate and a fifth-year senior at Rowan, made the All-NJAC second team this spring.
Rowan Athletics, Provided
Korie Hague, a 2018 Vineland High School graduate and fifth-year senior at Rowan, was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference second team.
Rowan Athletics, Provided
Dayton University's Nolan Watson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, is hitting .286 (12 for 42) with three doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs.
Dayton Athletics, Provided
Dayton University's Nolan Watson, a Southern Regional High School graduate, bats against Tennessee on Feb. 25. Watson is hitting .286 (12 for 42) with three doubles, two homers and 18 RBIs.
Dayton Athletics, Provided
Dani Donoghue looks to make a play for Mount St. Mary's during a March 11 game against Bucknell. The Ocean City High School alumna recently scored six goals in a 15-9 win over Iona. The former Press Player of the Year had a team-leading 28 goals and 32 points through 13 games.
Tyler Kraft/Mount St. Mary’s, Provided
Dani Donoghue looks to make a play for Mount St. Mary’s during a March 11 game against Bucknell.
Tyler Kraft/Mount St. Mary’s, Provided
Junior catcher Nate Goranson, a Millville High School graduate, in action for William & Mary.
William & Mary Athletics, Provided
Junior catcher Nate Goranson, a Millville High School graduate, in action for William & Mary against George Mason.
William & Mary Athletics, Provided
Junior catcher Nate Goranson, a Millville High School graduate, in action for William & Mary.
William & Mary Athletics, Provided
Junior catcher Nate Goranson, a Millville High School graduate, in action for William & Mary.
William & Mary Athletics, Provided
Laine Walterson, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is fifth on Iona in goals (13) and points (17). She is the daughter of former Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies hockey player Ian Walterson.
Iona Athletics, Provided
Laine Walterson, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, is fifth on Iona in goals (13) and points (17). She is the daughter of former Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies hockey player Ian Walterson.
Iona Athletics, Provided
Ryan McIsaac in action for Barton College in 2023. McIssac earned two postseason honors.
MATT PROSEUS, Barton Athletics
Jared Beebe in action for Barton College in 2023.
MATT PROSEUS
Carelle Gonzalez in action for Barton College in 2023.
MATT PROSEUS
Carelle Gonzalez, right, in action for Barton College in 2023.
MATT PROSEUS
Lehigh University senior Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) began Wednesday batting .338 with 14 doubles, two triples, six homers, 39 RBIs and 31 runs for the Mountain Hawks (34-10) this season.
Lehigh Athletics, Provided
Lehigh University senior Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) began Wednesday batting .338 with 14 doubles, two triples, six homers, 39 RBIs and 31 runs for the Mountain Hawks (34-10) this season.
Lehigh Athletics/Jason Homan, Provided
Lehigh University senior Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) began Wednesday batting .338 with 14 doubles, two triples, six homers, 39 RBIs and 31 runs for the Mountain Hawks (34-10) this season.
Lehigh Athletics/Jason Homan, Provided
Westminster College senior Kasey Clifford at Westminster's Fall Invitational on September 17 at the Avalon Field Club at New Castle (New Castle, Pa.).
Westminster College senior Kasey Clifford at Westminster's Fall Invitational on September 17 at the Avalon Field Club at New Castle (New Castle, Pa.).Credit: Max Robinson
Westminster College senior Kasey Clifford at Westminster's Fall Invitational on September 17 at the Avalon Field Club at New Castle (New Castle, Pa.).Credit: Max Robinson
Ramapo College junior Colleen Mason, a Southern Regional High School graduate, finished the season with 53 goals and six assists.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Ramapo College junior Colleen Mason, a Southern Regional High School graduate, finished the season with 53 goals and six assists.
Ramapo Athletics, Provided
Vassar College junior Jaden Millstein, an Ocean City High School graduate, is batting .347 (35 for 101) with seven doubles, four triples and a home run in 33 games.
Stockton Photo for Vassar, Provided
Vassar College junior Jaden Millstein, an Ocean City High School graduate, is batting .347 (35 for 101) with seven doubles, four triples and a home run in 33 games.
Stockton Photo for Vassar, Provided
Vassar College junior Jaden Millstein, an Ocean City High School graduate, is batting .347 (35 for 101) with seven doubles, four triples and a home run in 33 games.
Stockton Photo for Vassar, Provided
Barton College baseball’s
Keith Gorman was named the Conference Carolinas Co-Coach of the Year last week. Gorman is a former coach and athletic director of both Holy Spirit High School and Cumberland County College.
MATT PROSEUS, Barton Athletics
Barton College baseball’s Keith Gorman was named the Conference Carolinas Co-Coach of the Year last week. Gorman is a former coach and athletic director at Holy Spirit High School and Cumberland County College.
MATT PROSEUS photos, Barton Athletics
The College of New Jersey softball player Elizabeth Gosse was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team as well as the NJAC Rookie of the Year last week.
Jimmy Alagna, TCNJ
Kaci Neveling of The College of New Jersey was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team last week.
Jimmy Alagna, TCNJ
The College of New Jersey softball player Kaci Neveling was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference first team last week.
Jimmy Alagna, TCNJ
Alec Sachais, a Holy Spirit High School alumnus, earned the save, his third of the season, for Rider University in the MAAC Tournament championship game. Sachais pitched the final four innings of an 18-4 win over Quinnipiac. The senior allowed one run and struck out two.
Demetrius Kazanas/Rider Athletics, Provided
PJ Craig, a Barnegat High School alumnus, started the MAAC Tournament championship game for Rider and earned the win. In the 18-4 victory over Quinnipiac, the freshman allowed three runs and struck out four in five innings.
Maddie Boyd/Rider Athletics, Provided
Boston College's Cohl Mercado (1) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Pepperdine on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong
Ball State's Matthew Rivera (23) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Ben McKeown
