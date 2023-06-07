Three Stockton University lacrosse players — Aubrey Giordano, Drew Coxson and Luc Swedlund — were given postseason honors by the Eastern College Athletic Conference on Tuesday.

Giordano, a freshman attack, was selected the women’s Co-Rookie of the Year. Coxson was chosen to the women’s All-ECAC team. Swedlund made the men’s All-ECAC team.

The Eastern College Athletic Conference is an 82-year-old organization with more than 200 member schools across all three NCAA Divisions. The ECAC sponsors championships, tournaments and postseason awards for colleges throughout the Northeast.

Giordano was selected the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and NJAC First Team earlier this spring. She scored a team-high 43 goals and added eight assists to finish second for Stockton with 51 points. Giordano, who played in all of the Ospreys’ 17 games and started 15, also contributed 17 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers.

She finished fifth in the NJAC in goals (2.69 per game) and 10th in points (3.19 per game). Giordano tied the school record of seven goals in a game three times, and her 43 goals were the fourth-highest single-season total in the program’s 10 seasons.

Swedlund, a senior attack, received a U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-America honorable mention this year, having earned that honor for the fourth time. He was the Coastal Lacrosse Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year, and CLC First Team and received ann Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association All-Region honorable mention. He finished fifth in the NCAA Division III in goals (75) and goals per game (4.17).

Swedlund finished his 90-game Stockton career with school records of 354 goals and 427 points. He ranks third in NCAA Division III history in career goals and sixth in career points. He’s tied for ninth place in goals per game (3.93).

Coxson, a defender, was chosen to the NJAC First Team this spring. She started all 17 games and totaled 34 caused turnovers, which was second on the team and tied for the second highest total in program history. She was also second for Stockton with 41 ground balls. She scored one goal and had one assist.

Coxson was second in the NJAC in caused turnovers per game (2.00) and sixth in ground balls (2.41 per game). Her six caused turnovers against Ramapo on April 8 (a 21-5 win) set a school record.