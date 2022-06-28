Eagles' Jason Kelce will be a bartender at the OD in Sea Isle City for autism fundraiser Wednesday

Jason Kelce will be serving up drinks again Wednesday.
The longtime Philadelphia Eagles center and fan favorite will return to the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City to raise funds and awareness for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Kelce was a guest bartender at the OD in 2021 and helped raise $100,000 for the foundation.
Kelce will be behind the outside bar, the Sandbar and Grill, from 4 to 8 p.m. A release from the team said there also would be "family-friendly" atmosphere at Paddy's Green with giveaways.
A $10 cover charge will be taken at the door. The event will feature raffles, auctions and team merchandise, including autographed items, to benefit Kelce's "Team 62" participation in the Eagles Autism Challenge.
Last year, Eagles cheerleaders and the team mascot, Swoop, also participated.
The fifth annual Eagles Autism Challenge was held May 21. The event, which included bicycle rides of different distances and a 5k walk and run, raised a record $4.1 million for research to battle autism. Since the event started in 2018, the Eagles have raised more than $16 million to benefit research and treatment in the Philadelphia area and around the country.
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie started the event because a member of his family has autism and he knows how it affects families, the team said. Kelce's wife, Kylie, works with special needs children and grew up with a neighbor who had autism.
Kelce, who has been coming to the OD since 2012, hangs arounds Sea Isle before training camp starts, and the five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion enjoys having the event at this location.
For more information or to donate, go to
www.theod.com.
GALLERY: Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce tends bar in Sea Isle City
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
A large crowd gathered at Ocean Drive bar in Sea Isle City for a chance to capture a photo and buy a shot from Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on Wednesday.
A large crowd gather at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to see Celebrity bartender Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce takes a green Jell-O shot while guest bartending at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for autism on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce served as a celebrity bartender at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City on Wednesday. Kelce was at the bar to raise funds and awareness for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
Celebrity bartender Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles arrives with a tray of shots at the Ocean Drive bar in Sea Isle City.
A large crowd gather at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to see Celebrity bartender Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Brianna Dillon of Philadelphia takes a selfie with Eagles offensive tackle Jason Kelce. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Brianna Dillon of Philadelphia takes a selfie with Eagles offensive tackle Jason Kelce. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Eagles offensive tackle Jason Kelce signs his autograph while guest bartending at Ocean Drive bar, raising money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Eagles offensive tackle Jason Kelce receives a nice donation from Clare Walicki aka Philly Clare helping raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Eagles offensive tackle Jason Kelce receives a nice donation from Clare Walicki aka Philly Clare helping raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagle Guest Bartended at Ocean Drive Bar in Sea Isle City to help raise money for Autism. Sea Isle City, NJ. June 30, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
