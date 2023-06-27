Jason Kelce will be behind the bar again in Sea Isle City on Wednesday.

For the third straight summer, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center and fan favorite will return to the Ocean Drive as a guest bartender to raise funds and awareness for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m.

Last year, Kelce raised $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation and donated an extra $50,000. Unlike the inaugural event in 2021, Kelce was joined last year by his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Eagles teammate Jordan Mailata.

The brothers, who played against each other in this past Super Bowl, announced May 31 on their “New Heights Show” podcast that they would be return to the OD this summer. On the episode, the brothers also detailed a new event to raise funds called the Beer Bowl.

Fans had to submit videos with fun team names and themes. Teams will compete in beer pong, flips cup, chugging contests and other drinking games. The winner will receive $50,000 and a New Heights trophy.

The event also will feature raffles, auctions, autographed items and other team merchandise that benefited Kelce’s “Team 62,” which is one of the many that raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

There are multiple ways to gain entry to the podcast and Beer Bowl event Wednesday to see the Kelce brothers in action, as well as the competing teams. According to a Twitter post from the foundation, the top 30 donors to Team 62 received VIP and VVIP entry, which allows them to skip the line and have special seating.

Be one of the Top 30 donors to Team 62 and receive VVIP access to the @newheightshow taping and Skip the Line access to the bartending event at The Ocean Drive on June 28th.



The Top 30 donors will be pulled today at 5pm EST.



Donate here: https://t.co/XMgwbm5N9q pic.twitter.com/7ICthTRbP5 — Eagles Autism Foundation (@eaglesautism) June 23, 2023

General Admission to the event will be on a first-come-first-serve basis with a $10 donation at the door.

Jason Kelce, who helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season, has been coming to the OD since 2012 and spends time in Sea Isle before training camp starts. The six-time Pro Bowler has said he always enjoys having the event at the OD.

